Jeremy Corbyn embraces his inner Brexiteer

Jeremy Corbyn suggests today that we could leave the EU without damaging our economy and public services. He’ll tell an audience in Essex, according to the Independent:

Mr Corbyn will say: “If you want to leave the EU without trashing our economy or selling out our NHS you’ll be able to vote for it.

He’ll outline a Labour policy that involves negotiating a new deal and then the Government will decide after that whether it will back the deal in a referendum or vote for Remain.

Kier Starmer sounded very uncomfortable as he explained all this on the Today programme this morning. When asked if Corbyn was a leaver or a remainer, he sounded very hesitant as he told us that Jeremy said he voted remain last time.

Starmer has spent the last couple of years being undermined by his party’s leader at every turn.

It’s significant that Corbyn is talking up Brexit the day after Nigel Farage said that his Brexit Party was going explicitly after Labour votes. In fact, Labour stands to lose far more by failing to come out full throttle for remain. There has been a steady stream of Labour people coming across to the Liberal Democrats because of our unequivocal position on Brexit.

This contrasts with the Liberal Democrat position which is very clearly to stop Brexit by democratic means – if we win a majority at the election, we’ll revoke Article 50, no ifs, no buts. If we don’t win a majority, we will campaign, as we have done until now, for a People’s Vote in which we will campaign with all our hearts for remain.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings