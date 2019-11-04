Jo: Lib Dems will take any action required to make sure voice of Remain heard in debates

Surrounded by Lib Dem women candidates and MPs, Jo Swinson this afternoon said that the Lib Dems were considering legal action to make sure the voice of remain was heard in the leaders’ debates. Watch her here.

.@ITV: It's nonsense to suggest that your TV debate should go ahead Leave Vs Leave, with no voice for the millions of people who voted to Remain who want to #StopBrexit and stay in the EU. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn must #DebateHer👇 https://t.co/mXELH0sCEQ pic.twitter.com/NLX4dS48Jc — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 4, 2019

An hour or so later, Sky announced that she would be invited to take part in their debate:

And it looks like Jo has people on her side. Even Conservative voters want her on that stage.

Voter breakdowns on whether Jo Swinson should be invited to the TV debate between the PM and Jeremy Corbyn:

Con voters: 43% should / 40% shouldn't

Labour voters: 63% should / 18% shouldn't

Lib Dem voters: 87% should / 6% shouldn'thttps://t.co/9peud8Ekw0 pic.twitter.com/N0MQVdzsHu — YouGov (@YouGov) November 4, 2019

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings