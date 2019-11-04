Caron Lindsay

Jo: Lib Dems will take any action required to make sure voice of Remain heard in debates

By | Mon 4th November 2019 - 9:15 pm

Surrounded by Lib Dem women candidates and MPs, Jo Swinson this afternoon said that the Lib Dems were considering legal action to make sure the voice of remain was heard in the leaders’ debates. Watch her here.

An hour or so later, Sky announced that she would be invited to take part in their debate:

And it looks like Jo has people on her side. Even Conservative voters want her on that stage.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 4th Nov - 9:43pm
    David Allen: The danger is that if we do not make sure we get on those debates then no-one will get to hear what our...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 4th Nov - 7:42pm
    Alex Macfie - Yes, it's a legitimate complaint, but if it is the main thing we talk about, then we do run the risk that...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 4th Nov - 6:55pm
    I remember when Rupert Murdoch and Son were invited to attend a House of Commons committee they declined. Was it the Sergeant of Arms who...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 4th Nov - 6:49pm
    Imagine building a house, or perhaps an extension, out of cork. The material is stripped from trees in Portugal, which then grow another coat. Because...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 4th Nov - 6:37pm
    David Allen: It's not "whinging", it's a legitimate complaint. ITV has decided to invite only Johnson and Corbyn for a quasi-Presidential hustings, and exclude the...
  • User Avatarexpats 4th Nov - 6:35pm
    theakes 4th Nov '19 - 5:11pm..................See Sky have invted Jo to their debats together with the other two “old men”. Brilliant getting there............... Sturgeon says...
Mon 4th Nov 2019
19:00
Oswestry Libdem Pint
Sat 9th Nov 2019
09:30
Spalding Coffee Break
Thu 14th Nov 2019
Neath Port Talbot, Rhos by-election
Sat 23rd Nov 2019
00:30
Connect training
10:00
Lincolnshire Federation of Liberal Democrats AGM