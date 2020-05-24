24 May 2020 – the day’s press releases

And here are Sunday’s press releases. You may be beginning to discern a pattern here…

Govt urged to give Hong Kong citizens the right to live in the UK

Tory MPs must back calls for Dominic Cummings to go, and put fight against Coronavirus first

PM’s own judgement now in question

Govt urged to give Hong Kong citizens the right to live in the UK

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to reopen the British National Overseas Passport offer and extend it to give Hong Kong citizens the right to live in the UK following renewed police violence towards protestors in the Hong Kong.

Reports from Hong Kong say police fired tear gas and water cannon at several hundred demonstrators on Sunday who gathered to protest plans by China to implement a controversial national security law on the former British territory.

The Liberal Democrats, whose former leader Paddy Ashdown led the argument for securing the right of abode if China ever reneged the Sino-British declaration, have joined Jong Kong Watch and others in condemning what they described as “a naked power-grab by Beijing.”

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson and Chair of the APPG on Hong Kong, Alistair Carmichael, said:

If there ever were a time for us to act in support of Hong Kong, it is now. This is a naked power-grab by Beijing, demonstrating a complete lack of respect for the Joint Declaration. Under that Declaration, the UK has a duty to the protect the people of Hong Kong. I believe the UK also has a moral duty to stop this violation of rights and freedoms now. Liberal Democrats are therefore urging the Government to take decisive action and reopen the British National Overseas Passport offer and extend it to give the people of Hong Kong the right to live in the UK.

Tory MPs must back calls for Dominic Cummings to go, and put fight against Coronavirus first

The Liberal Democrat Acting Leader has written an open letter to Conservative MPs urging them to “end the distractions” and support calls for scandal-hit Dominic Cummings to go, so the country can focus on the coronavirus emergency.

In his letter, the Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey urges all Conservative MPs to “put the interests of your constituents and country first, tell the Prime Minister that Dominic Cummings must go and end the distractions away from the fight against coronavirus.

The call comes as Opposition Parties demand an inquiry and as several Conservative MPs have broken cover to call for Dominic Cummings to quit, amid claims he broke coronavirus lockdown rules twice.

Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Millions of people have made incredible sacrifices to stop the coronavirus. Even if the Prime Minister keeps his blinkers on, Conservative MPs cannot be oblivious to how angry people are with Dominic Cummings. Each minute the Prime Minister fails to act is another minute the Government is distracted from upscaling Britain’s testing capacity, securing PPE for frontline workers and preventing the tragic deaths in our care homes. All Conservative MPs must stop defending the indefensible and put the health, well-being and economy of our country before efforts to save the Prime Minister’s adviser.

PM’s own judgement now in question

Responding to the Prime Minister backing his scandal-hit aide, Dominic Cummings, at today’s press conference, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: