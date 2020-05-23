23 May 2020 – the day’s press releases

Right, here’s the first tranche of “missed” press releases, and there’ll be Sunday’s in about half an hour…

Davey: When did the PM know about Cummings breaking lockdown rules?

Second Cummings lockdown questions PM’s judgement and demands inquiry

Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey has called on the Prime Minister to confirm if and when he knew about Dominic Cummings breaking the government’s lockdown guidelines. He said:

The Liberal Democrats have written to the Prime Minister and to the Cabinet Secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill, calling for an investigation into reports Dominic Cummings broke the government’s lockdown guidelines.

In his letter, the Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey warns “the Code of Conduct for Special Advisers makes it clear that special advisers must “comply with the law” and urged the Prime Minister to instigate an investigation using the available police evidence.

The Liberal Democrat MP further calls on the Prime Minister to “personally ensure that if he [Dominc Cummings] has broken the lockdown guidelines you will terminate his contract as your Senior Adviser.”

Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Millions of people have made incredible sacrifices to stop the coronavirus. The Prime Minister must understand how angry people are about reports his Senior Adviser appears to have wilfully disregarded the lockdown rules. The Code of Conduct for Special Advisers makes it clear they must be honest, truthful and open. The buck stops with the Prime Minister. He should open an investigation and if it finds Dominic Cummings has broken the guidelines then he will have to sack him. The Prime Minister must not allow this to become a distraction to the serious questions about low testing capacity, the severe lack of PPE for frontline workers and why so many people are dying in care homes. The Government is asking a lot of the public during this crisis, and the British people deserve clear, honest answers in return.

Responding to reports that Dominic Cummings ignored coronavirus lockdown rules for a second time to visit his parents more than 250 miles away, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: