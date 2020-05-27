Mark Valladares

27 May 2020 – today’s press releases

By | Wed 27th May 2020 - 10:30 pm

Good evening, everyone. Please accept my apologies for the absence of this regular feature for a few days. To be honest, I’ve taken a few days off to attempt to regain my mojo and, whilst it hasn’t been wholly successful, I am at least back. Let’s pick up with today’s releases, and I’ll catch up the past five days as we go along…

  • High time for Govt to extend Brexit transition period
  • PM must instruct Home Sec to lift no recourse to public funds rule for coronavirus crisis
  • Govt strategy must also support people in isolation

High time for Govt to extend Brexit transition period

Responding to news that EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has made clear that an extension to the Brexit transition period is possible, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Even before COVID, Johnson had a tight timetable for Brexit talks. The Prime Minister’s refusal now to even consider the possibility of an extension to the Brexit transition as we face an unprecedented global health and economic crisis shows he is recklessly putting his Brexit ideology before the UK’s national interest.

It’s clear that an extension is possible and it’s high time for the Conservative Government to think again.

Boris Johnson must put the national interest first and accept the need to extend the transition period. Otherwise he threatens to pitch the country into a chaotic no deal Brexit, at a time when the economy is already in uncharted territory and millions are worried about their jobs and futures.

This is not about rehashing debates from the past. It is about accepting a new reality brought about by the global pandemic, and that Ministers must remain entirely focused on dealing with the current crisis.

PM must instruct Home Sec to lift no recourse to public funds rule for coronavirus crisis

Following the Prime Minster’s appearance at the liaison committee, where he stated he would “see what we can do to help” those with no recourse to public funds, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

It’s unbelievable that someone who’s been an MP for 12 years – and is now the Prime Minister – appeared to not have even heard of a rule that bars migrants from accessing crucial support from the government.

The ‘no recourse to public funds’ rule is particularly damaging during the coronavirus crisis, preventing many families who have lost their livelihoods overnight from accessing the Universal Credit safety net. Liberal Democrats have been urging Priti Patel to lift the rule for the duration of the crisis, so migrants – like everyone else – are given the financial support they need to stay at home.

I’m glad the Prime Minister said that people who live and work in the UK should have support. He must now instruct the Home Secretary to make that so by lifting the ‘no recourse to public funds’ rule.

Govt strategy must also support people in isolation

Responding to the Government’s test and trace system announcement, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The Coronavirus crisis is leaving people rightly worried about their loved ones. Sadly, the Government has left confusion in it’s wake this week and there are plenty questions still to answer.

Central to the Government’s strategy must be a comprehensive test, trace and isolate system. Time and again, we have seen Ministers announce the next steps but never an effective plan to support people in isolation, thereby stopping the spread and saving lives.

Ministers must come forward with these clear and honest answers, in addition addressing the obvious issues with their app and why the level of testing remains so low across the UK compared to some countries.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarsuzanne fletcher 27th May - 9:28pm
    I've been listening since Adam was born, I was in hospital having Alex at the time. I rather like the lulling monologues, don't like exciting...
  • User AvatarSeethingWells Action 27th May - 9:15pm
    Thanks Liz. It’s an important site and thanks for publicising this vital cause. Lib Dem Voice readers can find out more of the history and...
  • User AvatarPeter 27th May - 9:09pm
    Forgive my ignorance, what is pansexual, if not bisexual?
  • User AvatarMohammed Amin 27th May - 8:56pm
    I am afraid that this is a type of "magical thinking" that is often seen. All tax is tax, and all taxes are eventually borne...
  • User AvatarGary J 27th May - 8:55pm
    I found Layla Moran's self-description as "pansexual" both amusing and pretentious. In general politicians talk too much about their private lives. If she felt the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 27th May - 8:43pm
    @ Richard Underhill "Boris" ? Why do you use the intimate singular. The man is Johnson, as in, "Corbyn".