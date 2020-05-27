27 May 2020 – today’s press releases

Good evening, everyone. Please accept my apologies for the absence of this regular feature for a few days. To be honest, I’ve taken a few days off to attempt to regain my mojo and, whilst it hasn’t been wholly successful, I am at least back. Let’s pick up with today’s releases, and I’ll catch up the past five days as we go along…

High time for Govt to extend Brexit transition period

PM must instruct Home Sec to lift no recourse to public funds rule for coronavirus crisis

Govt strategy must also support people in isolation

Responding to news that EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has made clear that an extension to the Brexit transition period is possible, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Even before COVID, Johnson had a tight timetable for Brexit talks. The Prime Minister’s refusal now to even consider the possibility of an extension to the Brexit transition as we face an unprecedented global health and economic crisis shows he is recklessly putting his Brexit ideology before the UK’s national interest. It’s clear that an extension is possible and it’s high time for the Conservative Government to think again. Boris Johnson must put the national interest first and accept the need to extend the transition period. Otherwise he threatens to pitch the country into a chaotic no deal Brexit, at a time when the economy is already in uncharted territory and millions are worried about their jobs and futures. This is not about rehashing debates from the past. It is about accepting a new reality brought about by the global pandemic, and that Ministers must remain entirely focused on dealing with the current crisis.

Following the Prime Minster’s appearance at the liaison committee, where he stated he would “see what we can do to help” those with no recourse to public funds, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

It’s unbelievable that someone who’s been an MP for 12 years – and is now the Prime Minister – appeared to not have even heard of a rule that bars migrants from accessing crucial support from the government. The ‘no recourse to public funds’ rule is particularly damaging during the coronavirus crisis, preventing many families who have lost their livelihoods overnight from accessing the Universal Credit safety net. Liberal Democrats have been urging Priti Patel to lift the rule for the duration of the crisis, so migrants – like everyone else – are given the financial support they need to stay at home. I’m glad the Prime Minister said that people who live and work in the UK should have support. He must now instruct the Home Secretary to make that so by lifting the ‘no recourse to public funds’ rule.

Responding to the Government’s test and trace system announcement, Liberal Democrat Health, Wellbeing and Care spokesperson Munira Wilson said: