Nicholas Chan

Britain’s stick – The Hong Kong Bill (Part 1)

By | Wed 27th May 2020 - 6:00 pm

Yesterday, we provided evidence that China’s salami crackdowns are as sinister as a Tiananmen massacre crackdown. ( Article: Fallacy of reasoning from ‘crackdown’ to actions – The new TianAnMen crackdown) Some have wondered what sticks on Peking can be employed by Britain. The Lib Dem Campaigners for Hong Kong campaign for the Hong Kong Bill in 2 parts – 1. Sanctions, and 2. BN(O) rights.

Let us first look at the lighter portion of the bill – #2 BN(O) rights.

British Nationals (Overseas) passport holders are holders of a British passport and a British National. Applicants took up the nationality to agree with the British identity. While no European countries, including multi-nationality pre-unified Germany, forbids right of abode to some of their nationals; Britain created a second-class nationality for Hong Kong. China looks at nationals lightly too. From the Cultural Revolution to Tiananmen massacre, and from locking up Uyghurs in concentration camps to arresting Wuhan doctors who suggested the outbreak of Covid-19; Peking never shy away from human sacrifices in return for Party order. Is it Global Britain to suggest it too cannot protect all her nationals because of political considerations? Even till early this year, the government is anxious about offending China as if considering our immigration matters is sailing gunboats up the South China Sea. Peking must be laughing now. Even with its problems in the pandemic, Peking’s leadership follows Sun Tzu’s doctrine of warfare to the latter to seek attack when all others are in crisis, for this is to emphasise superiority (敵之害大，就勢取利，剛決柔也。). Simply put, “Loot a burning house”. Peking is invalidating a race – the Hongkongers, and British interests in Hong Kong as we battle the Coronavirus pandemic. The word ‘compassion’ was never in its vocabulary. Of course, we are a nation of ethical and moral values, perhaps, only with a short-sighted government. Whether it is a Rule Britannia pride, economic greed because of the average wealth of a potential migrant from Hong Kong or honouring social liberal values; it does rest upon our shoulders to show we stand up for Hong Kong.

To provide BNO, the acquisition of British Citizenship to right the wrongs of the past. It will follow the same principles as affording the Falkland Islanders, whose islands are also defended by HongKongese soldiers in 1982, British Citizenship. A nationality without the right of abode is so out of common sense that Britain could never conclude the European Convention on Human Rights because Protocol 4 of the ECHR could be violated.

The current government have repeated a legal concern about British Citizenship acquisition over the past few months; however, these concerns have been rejected by Lord Goldsmith QC and Laurie Fransman QC. First, while the government says, former Attorney General Lord Goldsmith mentioned the Sino-British Joint Declaration (‘JD’) would be breached by conferring full citizenship. Yet, in March 2020, Goldsmith has written to the Foreign Secretary explicitly saying his words are misrepresented. He provided a four-page legal opinion explaining there are no breaches to the JD should the right of abode be extended to BNO. Secondly, both Counsels maintains that changes to the UK’s immigration policy are a domestic affair and changes to British Nationality laws have been made numerous times since JD is signed.

Over the next articles, we will look into another major element of the Hong Kong Bill – Sanctions.

References:

  1. Fallacy of reasoning from ‘crackdown’ to actions – The new TianAnMen crackdown. Available at https://www.libdemvoice.org/fallacy-of-reasoning-from-crackdown-to-actions-the-new-tiananmen-crackdown-64696.html
  2. Bob Seely & Imran Khan MP letter to the Home Secretary available at https://twitter.com/IoWBobSeely/status/1264572834640203776

* Nicholas is a Liberal Democrat member & Lib Dem Campaigner for Hong Kong.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Manfarang 27th May '20 - 6:44pm

    Note that many residents of Macau possess Portuguese citizenship by virtue of being born in Macau before 3 October 1981, naturalization, or being born to parents with Portuguese citizenship in Macau.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 27th May - 7:27pm
    Boris needs a haircut, he is not ruffling his hair as he used to do, but he is committed to social distancing.
  • User AvatarAndrew T 27th May - 7:06pm
    @Paul Barker Your question doesn't make sense. I don't think you understand what identity or "identity politics" actually is.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 27th May - 6:52pm
    @ malc I agree with you, though I have absolutely no respect whatsoever for the man and think he should be dismissed. @ Phil Beesley...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 27th May - 6:50pm
    The Kings fund undertakes regular assessments of NHS funding and health outcomes. Its recent report https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/projects/nhs-in-a-nutshell/nhs-budget notes: "In July 2018, the Prime Minister announced a...
  • User AvatarManfarang 27th May - 6:44pm
    Note that many residents of Macau possess Portuguese citizenship by virtue of being born in Macau before 3 October 1981, naturalization, or being born to...
  • User AvatarAdam Bernard 27th May - 6:37pm
    Paul, you're making this sound abstract and obscure. But people are right now trying to make it impossible for people to marry the one they...