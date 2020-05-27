Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Prescribing social activities

By | Wed 27th May 2020 - 5:00 pm

Social prescribing is a relatively new concept within health care. It means that health professionals can refer a patient towards non-clinical activities that will improve their health, in many cases for free.

I first came aware of social prescription in Kingston when our GP referred us both to the Get Active programme, which is a 12 week course under the supervision of a trainer in a local gym.  It was free when we did it, but they now charge a small amount per session.

GPs in my NHS area can also refer a patient to one of several local slimming clubs, entitling them to 12 weeks free membership. It makes so much sense – the patient has the benefit of expert advice and a support group, and the cost to the NHS is much less than through their own programmes. To qualify you have to live in the Borough, have a BMI greater than 28 and be over 16.

These activities, and very many others, were all pulled together about 6 months ago in Connected Kingston. This is a joint project run by Kingston Council, the NHS and Kingston Voluntary Action, our umbrella organisation for the voluntary sector. Local residents can search for advice and activities on just about anything that is provided by local voluntary or public services, and health providers can prescribe quite a number of them.

To support all this, Connected Kingston Champions have been identified in GP surgeries, council offices, leisure centres and pharmacies, and they can point people towards activities to suit their needs.

I’m sure there are similar projects across the country, although our local portfolio holder for Adult Social Care reckons that Kingston is leading the way on social prescription.

Sadly, most of the activities that can be socially prescribed locally have been curtailed during lockdown. All that voluntary energy is, of course, being channelled into supporting vulnerable people during this period, but social prescribing will be running again once we get back to something approaching normal.

 

 

PS: In central Kingston there is a well-known sculpture consisting of twelve tumbling telephone boxes. It features in the logo for Connected Kingston above. We recently won a local Zoom-based quiz by identifying its official name and creator. Can you?

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAndrew T 27th May - 5:06pm
    I appreciate the sentiment but this doesn't sound very liberal (or Liberal) at all. That said, good luck and perhaps it will become something useful,...
  • User AvatarJames Fowler 27th May - 5:04pm
    I finds these debates frustratingly vague. 1. What on earth does 'properly funded actually mean? Some waiting lists? No waiting lists? Doctors and nurses paid...
  • User AvatarManfarang 27th May - 4:37pm
    Laurence British forces withdrew from Hong Kong in 1997. It is now a question of can the Joint Declaration be upheld.
  • User AvatarMatthew Huntbach 27th May - 4:18pm
    Peter Martin Why bother trying to make use of stroppy indigenous workers who object to working for a pittance on minimum wages when we can...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 27th May - 4:14pm
    @Dave Page I joined a political party with a philosophy, not the National Volunteering Service. Go away and read "The Theory and Practice of Community...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 27th May - 4:12pm
    If Joe Grundy was around now he would be a classic Faragist.