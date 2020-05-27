Rob Davidson

Liberation inc. – a freedom incubator

By | Wed 27th May 2020 - 3:00 pm

This week, a new incubator for liberal startups has launched Liberation inc.  Liberation inc. will provide support for a new eco-system of think tanks, new media sites, campaign organisations and other groups that share the goal of defining and promoting liberalism as both a means and an end for the world’s crises and challenges.

If a liberal message is a breakthrough in the nation’s conversation, and even form a popular movement then, in this anti-establishment world, liberals start from a decent ‘outsider’ position. But it will not be enough to have truth and real-facts on the side. Liberals have always had those and yet rarely seen the government in a hundred years in the UK. It will also be necessary to promote that truth and those facts, in a way that engages and persuades the modern public.

In this day and age, after decades of scandals and crises in banks, newspapers and political parties, it’s not the age and grandiosity of the institution that is important but the number of voices and variety of messengers that builds trust in a message.

As has been written here before, the illiberal far-right already has a network of voices, and that’s one of the main reasons they have turned their fringe position into a mainstream platform.

A chorus of voices is required to build “social proof”, keep the message repeating through the 24-hour news cycles and breakthrough cynicism and echo-chambers to turn a fact into a shared, cultural truth.

By using an incubator model, new liberal startups can share basic resources such as office address, web design, social media officer, accountancy, PR and events management, etc.; greatly reducing the cost and overheads of launching a new organisation. This, in turn, allows for the rapid expansion of an eco-system of liberal voices that can begin the process of persuasion and successfully turning liberal facts into accepted truths.

With an independently funded incubator in operation, it would be possible to spin up a new, active campaign, or pressure group overnight. This would ensure that a liberal voice is the first on the scene, shaping the narrative and frame for every new political issue or crisis. (If you’d like to support funding for the incubator, please do get in touch).

As a network, the various startups will act as an eco-system to draw in, train and test a new wave of messengers and activists who hold liberal values but also that modern, liberal distrust of political parties, including the Liberal Democrats.

As someone who was very much not liberal once said, ‘let a hundred flowers bloom.’

Liberation inc. has put out its first call for new members. Start-ups that would like to become members should first check out the ‘values’ statement and then the list of services before getting in touch via the website.

You can follow Liberation inc. on Facebook, Twitter and learn more at the website.

* Dr Rob Davidson is a Lib Dem member, data scientist and digital campaigns expert. He co-founded Scientists for EU, NHS for a People's Vote and was a founding member of the People's Vote campaign. Currently he is in the process of founding Liberationinc.co.uk - an incubator for liberal startups.

