New words, old prejudices

A friend shared a tweet with me from pink news yesterday; it highlighted Layla Moran’s coming out story for Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility day. The comments on this tweet were a veritable smorgasbord of unkindness and prejudice. There are various themes of hate, the party, the day, Layla herself, trans people. The one that I want to focus on though is the comments that object to the word pansexual. I think these are the comments that are quite likely to seem harmless or even valid to a wider audience. They are not.

“Virtue signalling nonsense” “Pansexual? What community what? People go deeper every day; we need to start talking straight again. This is crazy” “So a new name for bisexual then?” “For those unsure, a Pansexual is someone who will will have sex with anyone with a pulse. In the old days, we called them Squaddies”. These are a few of such comments, I could go on, but frankly, it’s exhausting and demoralising.

Closer to home, I have heard criticisms of Layla’s coming out; dismissing it as ‘identity politics’ or suggesting she should define her sexuality with different words or even not at all. It seems to me that while some parts of the LGBT+ gain a modicum of validity in the popular discourse, this is more often than not used it as a way of discrediting another part. As someone as who identifies as bisexual, never is it more accepted as ‘a real thing’ than as when people are telling pansexual people that their identity is not valid. Nor is it an isolated example, it is persistently used as a tactic to alienate the trans community as with the LGB alliance.

I assert that prejudice is old because whatever the deviation from the sexual and gender norms, there are people hostile to it. People disgusted and angry about it, there are people prepared to legislate against it. There are always people who will portray and perceive any deviation from the hetreonormative as a threat. It was 1990 when the WHO declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder; it was 2003 when section 28 was repealed in England and Wales (2000 in Scotland). Some people don’t understand it. I was tempted at first write up a Q&A around the implied questions around pansexuality and other sexual and gender identities. Still, there are many better resources written, and there are always more questions. If any of these comments sound like you or pose questions, you don’t know how to answer do that internet search look on stonewall or browse pink news or similar.

* I am a party member and activist in Trafford