Clio Toogood

New words, old prejudices

By | Wed 27th May 2020 - 2:00 pm

A friend shared a tweet with me from pink news yesterday; it highlighted Layla Moran’s coming out story for Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility day. The comments on this tweet were a veritable smorgasbord of unkindness and prejudice. There are various themes of hate, the party, the day, Layla herself, trans people. The one that I want to focus on though is the comments that object to the word pansexual. I think these are the comments that are quite likely to seem harmless or even valid to a wider audience. They are not.

“Virtue signalling nonsense” “Pansexual? What community what? People go deeper every day; we need to start talking straight again. This is crazy” “So a new name for bisexual then?” “For those unsure, a Pansexual is someone who will will have sex with anyone with a pulse. In the old days, we called them Squaddies”. These are a few of such comments, I could go on, but frankly, it’s exhausting and demoralising.

Closer to home, I have heard criticisms of Layla’s coming out; dismissing it as ‘identity politics’ or suggesting she should define her sexuality with different words or even not at all. It seems to me that while some parts of the LGBT+ gain a modicum of validity in the popular discourse, this is more often than not used it as a way of discrediting another part. As someone as who identifies as bisexual, never is it more accepted as ‘a real thing’ than as when people are telling pansexual people that their identity is not valid. Nor is it an isolated example, it is persistently used as a tactic to alienate the trans community as with the LGB alliance.

I assert that prejudice is old because whatever the deviation from the sexual and gender norms, there are people hostile to it. People disgusted and angry about it, there are people prepared to legislate against it. There are always people who will portray and perceive any deviation from the hetreonormative as a threat. It was 1990 when the WHO declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder; it was 2003 when section 28 was repealed in England and Wales (2000 in Scotland). Some people don’t understand it. I was tempted at first write up a Q&A around the implied questions around pansexuality and other sexual and gender identities. Still, there are many better resources written, and there are always more questions. If any of these comments sound like you or pose questions, you don’t know how to answer do that internet search look on stonewall or browse pink news or similar.

* I am a party member and activist in Trafford

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDave Page 27th May - 3:07pm
    The first and most obvious question - who funds Liberation Inc. and what are their motivations? There's nothing useful about this organisation at Companies House...
  • User AvatarJames Belchamber 27th May - 2:56pm
    Entirely agreed - we cannot, as a party, target our traditional support base over and over, then expect people outside that support base to vote...
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 27th May - 2:43pm
    James; The government's handling of the present crisis has been bad from the start, to say the least, and for one of the main architects...
  • User AvatarKaterina Porter 27th May - 2:22pm
    David Raw - This morning's New York Times has a very long and full article on what has and is happening with our care homes....
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 27th May - 2:12pm
    Thank you for this timely reminder Tom and I agree with Nigel Jones that localism is the key to the way we are governed nationally,...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 27th May - 1:59pm
    Thomas, didn't the Tories just win here by promising higher social/infrastructure spending while effectively downplaying tax increases - so-called levelling up.