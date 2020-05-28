Daily View 2×2: 28 May 2020

2 big stories

Frankly, I’m bored with Dominic Cummings. I freely accept that he doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him and will only quit when he feels like it – because his notional boss hasn’t got the backbone to do anything about him. But he has become a symbol of exactly what senior Conservatives think of the British public, for which we should be kind of grateful. That said, it appears that more and more Conservative MPs are beginning to realise how damaging his arrogance is becoming. Is it that they don’t like the grief they’re getting from constituents, or that they simply think that he’s giving the game away? The polling data for the next week or so promises to make interesting reading…

Larry Kramer, the American playwright and AIDS activist, died of pneumonia yesterday, aged 84. He was one of the founders of ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power), which introduced new campaigning tactics which challenged authority. In 1990, he told Time Magazine;

We’re not here to make friends, we’re here to raise the issues. We are an activist organization, and activism is fueled by anger, so people should not be surprised when that anger erupts in ways that not everyone approves of.

Perhaps we need to remember that sometimes…

2 social media posts

