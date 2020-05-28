To rebuild our party, we must be unflinchingly bold

There are some moments when I’m unspeakably proud to be a member of the Liberal Democrats.

Last year’s local elections. Marching side-by-side with tens of thousands at the People’s Vote rallies. Every time I crack open Roy Jenkins’ excellent Gladstone biography.

But there’s one rather more recent moment that sticks out as the proudest I’ve ever felt to be a member of this party, and that was reading the general election review. I can’t think of any other party that would have had such a frank conversation with itself about what went wrong.

It makes a tough read, but as important as the review was, it’s even more so to remember that that was the easy bit. It’s easy to feel good about ourselves for having the review, and it’s easy to say “well done” to those who were involved in its construction, before sweeping them under the rug. It’s going to be much, much harder to live up to what it asks of us.

It’s clear that we need to reach out beyond our own circles if we are ever to become a credible force for change again. That means recruiting and retaining voters of all colours, classes, faiths and ages by proving that liberalism is an innovative and bold ideology unafraid to take on the challenges that face these voters. That means dreaming big, but starting small; we need to speak to people’s everyday needs, not just their highest aspirations. Most of all, we need to engage young voters across the country so that we can renew liberalism for the challenges of the new decade.

Part of that means creating a programme that champions the radicalism of the new generation, but it also means creating a safe and secure space for young voices to be heard and, more importantly, listened to. I’m not interested in starting a fight with other Young Liberals, I’m interested in making our party more inclusive, more accessible and more open to young voices at all levels.

We can do that by streamlining YL’s constitutional structures and processes, like introducing a simpler voting system that allows members to register on the website and vote on constitutional amendments. We can do it by increasing transparency and visibility, such as through regular updates emailed to members about what YL is up to. And we can do it by modernising YL’s website; utilising videos, up to the minute graphics and youth-focused policy platforms that will galvanise young voters of all backgrounds.

The time is now. The iron is hot. The party is ready, but only if we’re ready to act. I’m proud to be a member of this great party, and I know you are too. So let’s come together to make a party that lives up to the change it seeks to bring.

* Conor Hilliard a member of the party and the Vice-President of the King's College London Liberal Democrats.