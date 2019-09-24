24 September 2019 – today’s press releases

Chancellor must answer for black hole in the country’s finances

Responding to news that part of Corporation Tax revenue has been double-counted by HMRC, revising down the take for 2018-2019 by more than £4bn, Liberal Democrat shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said:

Today’s data from HMRC reveals a concerning black hole in the country’s public finances. Since this Conservative Government took office, an astounding £12.86 billion was mistakenly accounted for in the exchequer’s books – money that was never actually there. This is a potentially dangerous oversight for which the Conservative Chancellor is responsible. Moreover, this highlights the Government’s irresponsibility in slashing corporation tax down to 17%, an ideologically driven move that further weakens our public finances – all without real benefit to business. Sajid Javid must now follow the Liberal Democrats’ call to reverse this policy and explain how this black hole will be addressed.

Corbyn commitments mean nothing with Brexit

Responding to Jeremy Corbyn’s conference speech, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said: