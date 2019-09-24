24 September 2019 – today’s press releases

Chancellor must answer for black hole in the country’s finances
Responding to news that part of Corporation Tax revenue has been double-counted by HMRC, revising down the take for 2018-2019 by more than £4bn, Liberal Democrat shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said:
Today’s data from HMRC reveals a concerning black hole in the country’s public finances. Since this Conservative Government took office, an astounding £12.86 billion was mistakenly accounted for in the exchequer’s books – money that was never actually there. This is a potentially dangerous oversight for which the Conservative Chancellor is responsible.
Moreover, this highlights the Government’s irresponsibility in slashing corporation tax down to 17%, an ideologically driven move that further weakens our public finances – all without real benefit to business. Sajid Javid must now follow the Liberal Democrats’ call to reverse this policy and explain how this black hole will be addressed.
Corbyn commitments mean nothing with Brexit
Responding to Jeremy Corbyn’s conference speech, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said:
Labour supporters will once again be disappointed that Jeremy Corbyn has failed to show leadership and commit a Labour Government to opposing Brexit.
The reality is Corbyn’s public spending commitments mean nothing while the country is facing yet more economic uncertainty through either a blue Brexit or a red one.
There is another way. Liberal Democrats will continue to work to not only stop the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal, but to stop Brexit altogether so that we can build a better future for people and the planet.