Liberal Democrats should vigorously oppose a UK war with Iran

The UK representative in the Iranian Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear weapons negotiations, Sir Simon Gaas, now Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) Chair, has often talked about US political perceptions. Sir Simon Gaas explained how shocked he was when it seemed some US politicians thought Iran was a desert country consisting entirely of mad Mullahs running around with Kalashnikovs.

There is such a vast and sophisticated pro-war propaganda machine against Iran that the bare facts of Iran’s alleged drive towards nuclear weapons can be lost beneath the layers.

Brutal to its people though the regime might be, if domestic brutality be the justification for a major regional war, we would be at war with half the planet. Wars in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Iraq and Somalia increased, not decreased, brutality.

What is lost in the fog is the fact that the USA’s own formal intel, and the last Defense Secretary not chosen for his pro-war aims over Iran, Leon Panetta, said that Iran is NOT developing nuclear weapons and never had a physical programme. Some of the intel passed to General Amano of the IAEA in the years that followed, suggesting a new physical programme, turned out to be at least partially fabricated by Iran’s adversaries.

These are the reasons why Iran agreed to the comprehensive JCPOA agreement in 2015; the most stringent 24 hour technical surveillance of the processing and handling of nuclear materials ever imposed on a country… and probably that ever will be. Iran was found by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be compliant in all respects during the application of the JCPOA up to and past the point of US withdrawal.

However Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and at a time when UN sanctions were promised to be lifted. He imposed devastating primary and secondary unilateral sanctions instead.

His given reasons were that the US wants Iran to withdraw from any operations in Syria, halt ballistic missile development, and step back from any support for the Houthis in Yemen, influence in Iraq, or on Hizb Ullah in Lebanon.

The problem with these demands is that Iran’s role as supporter of ally Assad’s Alawites is small in Syria compared to Russia, which provides a degree of cover. Ballistic missile development is not prohibited and many countries have such programs. Iranian involvement in Yemen is commonly wildly exaggerated and the Saudis brutally attacked Yemen with UK and US support, as a pre-emption of future potential Iranian participation. Hizb Ullah was established in Southern Lebanon due to invasion by its neighbour, and Iranian influence in Iraq is due to the illegal US and UK invasion and occupation.

Pro-war advocates in the US and UK know very well that Iran will not accede to these demands unless forced to in a war. But Iran is not Iraq or Afghanistan; it has a solid science base and significant military capability. It would be a war which would devastate the European economy as oil supplies are disrupted. It would almost certainly bring in support from Russia, China and Turkey. Hundreds of thousands would die.

For what?

For uncertain outcomes best pursued diplomatically. There is no strategic UK interest at stake in such a war; in fact quite the reverse since UK companies had agreed major job-generating cooperations prior to US withdrawal from the JCPOA, and with FCO assent, all now cancelled.

Boris Johnson has clearly suggested that the UK would join in an attack by the US and the Saudis. Boris has already agreed to the joint naval task force with Israel and the US off the coast of Iran.

UK bases in Bahrain and Cyprus would then be targets. The price of a trade deal with the US?

The Liberal Democrats should strongly oppose this planned war, as we did with Iraq.

Trump himself appears privately against this war. His key advisers support it however. To push forward they may have to push Trump aside. We shall see.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).