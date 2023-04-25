25 April 2023 – today’s press releases

ONS debt stats: Voters will never forgive the Conservatives for their economic vandalism

Government announces refusal to make misogyny a hate crime

Sewage vote: Scandalous that Conservative MPs have blocked the Sewage Discharge Bill

Responding to new ONS debt statistics which show net borrowing the 4th highest since records began, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

The Government’s shambolic mismanagement added billions to the UK’s borrowing whilst leaving our economy growing at a snail’s pace. Voters will never forgive the Conservative party for the economic vandalism of the mini-budget. Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt made hard-working families clean up the Governments mess through unfair tax rises when they could have put in place a proper windfall tax and reversed their massive tax cuts for the big banks. People are just sick of being taken for granted. The UK deserves a Government with a plan to grow the economy and tackle the cost-of-living crisis – not one that makes people pay for its own mistakes.

In a Ministerial Statement released today [25 April] by Sarah Dines, Home Office Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Safeguarding, the Government has refused to make misogyny a hate crime.

Responding to the statement, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Equalities Christine Jardine said:

This heartbreaking announcement speaks volumes about this Government’s attitude to violence and women and girls. This Conservative Government is failing every woman who has to live in fear of the violence which has misogynistic hatred at its root. We need the law to address that and address it now.

Responding to Conservative MPs voting down the Sewage Discharge Bill, Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson Tim Farron said: