25 April 2023 – today’s press releases

Responding to new ONS debt statistics which show net borrowing the 4th highest since records began, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:
The Government’s shambolic mismanagement added billions to the UK’s borrowing whilst leaving our economy growing at a snail’s pace. Voters will never forgive the Conservative party for the economic vandalism of the mini-budget.
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt made hard-working families clean up the Governments mess through unfair tax rises when they could have put in place a proper windfall tax and reversed their massive tax cuts for the big banks. People are just sick of being taken for granted.
The UK deserves a Government with a plan to grow the economy and tackle the cost-of-living crisis – not one that makes people pay for its own mistakes.
Government announces refusal to make misogyny a hate crime
In a Ministerial Statement released today [25 April] by Sarah Dines, Home Office Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Safeguarding, the Government has refused to make misogyny a hate crime.
Responding to the statement, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Equalities Christine Jardine said:
This heartbreaking announcement speaks volumes about this Government’s attitude to violence and women and girls.
This Conservative Government is failing every woman who has to live in fear of the violence which has misogynistic hatred at its root.
We need the law to address that and address it now.
Sewage vote: Scandalous that Conservative MPs have blocked the Sewage Discharge Bill
Responding to Conservative MPs voting down the Sewage Discharge Bill, Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson Tim Farron said:
It is scandalous that Conservative MPs have blocked the Sewage Discharge Bill.
This is a new low for Conservative MPs who simply don’t care about the sewage crisis. They would rather these water firms rake in millions in profits whilst we all swim in sewage. Frankly, the whole thing stinks.
The British public will rightly be furious with the Conservative Government for this latest sewage vote fiasco. Next week will be judgement day for Conservative politicians at the ballot box, when voters will have their say on the sewage crisis.