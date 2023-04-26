Liberal Democrats and Labour want the Tories out, but we must resist the descent into cheap culture-war politics

Liberal Democrats and Labour both want the Tories out, but we must resist the descent into cheap culture-war politics

My job as the Liberal Democrat Leader of the Opposition in Southwark is to hold Southwark’s Labour Council to account. There’s much we don’t agree on: the lack of affordable homes for local people, rising crime, the state of our estates, poor customer service from the council, Labour feathering their own nests and marking their own homework, the lack of urgency on the climate emergency… to name but a few!

However, Liberal Democrats and Labour are both progressive parties and have more in common than divides us. We share a goal that becomes more desperately important every day – getting the Tories out of government.

The last decade of Conservative government has been a financial, social and environmental disaster for the UK. Public services are crippled by strikes, people are feeling the pinch and the economy is set to shrink, Brexit has been a disaster and any kind of meaningful response to the climate emergency is entirely absent.

The only response the Conservatives have to their endless failures is to drag political discourse down to cheap, culture war battles. They attack the vulnerable and heighten divisions to distract from the downward spiral they have left the UK in.

It is vitally important that the opposition parties resist this degradation of our political landscape. Unfortunately, Labour seems unable to resist the temptation. We all want rid of this terrible Tory Government. As Ed Davey said at Spring Conference “[Labour’s] only goal seems to be: “Not as bad as the Conservatives”. Talk about a low bar!” We all deserve so much better.

Labour’s recent attack ads have been, correctly, described as a ‘descent into the gutter’ by the party’s own MPs. The lazy, inflammatory statements made in their latest material will worry the reasonable majority in this country about the nature of our next general election campaign.

By engaging with the Conservatives at their level, Labour are letting down the vulnerable groups who have been worst affected by this uncaring government.

Keir Starmer’s cowardly flip-flopping on his and the party’s support for Trans rights has left the LGBTQ+ community utterly clueless as to whether Labour are their ally. Sir Keir seems entirely content with the Trans community being used as a political football.

Thankfully Ed Davey, in comparison, has steadfastly pledged his and the Liberal Democrats’ support for Trans rights. He has refused to let our party be dragged into this anti-progressive quagmire.

Additionally, any resistance to the Conservative’s horrifying rhetoric around refugees and asylum seekers from the national Labour Party is distressingly mute. Even more worrying are the comments of their shadow chancellor, who stated that the failure of the government is not deporting enough people. It seems compassion for people is an afterthought for both the Conservatives and Labour in this area.

We are all hoping that the 2024 election offers a light at the end of this tunnel. Sadly, if Labour continue to their descent into gutter politics, those who need the most support may still find no respite. Together, Labour and the Lib Dems have to rise above these petty attacks and barbs and focus instead on how we can undo the damage of this Tory government.

This article is adapted from Cllr Victor Chamberlain’s 27/4/23 column for Southwark News.

* Victor Chamberlain is the Liberal Democrat Leader of the Opposition at Southwark Council