The Liberal Democrats should oppose the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

Adam Smith in his seminal work The Wealth of Nations made the clear observation that trade ‘carried on with a neighbouring country is…more advantageous’ than that ‘with a distant country’ and he was even clearer that the most beneficial situation would come from ‘greater trade with continental Europe’ (Smith, 537).

Smith’s words are as true now as they were then but unfortunately the Conservative party (the supposed party of the economy who idealise Smith) have decided to ignore this. Ever since 2016 the determination to pursue hard Brexit has trumped all forms of economic credibility and common sense.

As with the imperialists of centuries ago who wanted to maximise trade with the Empire over our nearest neighbours the current crop of Tories have decided to pursue far flung trade deals to try and compensate for the barriers they have erected against the EU.

The latest panacea is the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) a trade agreement between 11 countries who largely border the pacific ocean. There is a good reason why every other European country has heeded Smith’s advice and not joined the bloc. The economic advantages for one are trivial, 0.8% growth in GDP over 10 years compared to the 4% loss we are going to suffer from our departure from the EU.

More worryingly for a government so obsessed with sovereignty they have sabotaged our economy to maximise it, the new agreement (and its precursor) come with 5,000 pages of unalterable rules and standards, essentially ‘take it or leave it’. That means there are no decent mechanisms for redress or arbitration, nothing like we were used to in the EU. Additionally the UK already had agreements with 9 out of the 11 countries anyway rendering the extra burdens of the CPTPP unnecessary. It is clear that this alignment could constrain domestic policy

Neither Labour nor the Tories are seriously threatening the UK’s new place in the CPTPP, giving the Lib Dem’s a chance to highlight its harms and lead the charge for withdrawal. This includes the shadowy courts where corporations could potentially sue the UK government, for instance forcing the UK to accept substandard products like hormone treated beef or food treated with pesticides illegal in the UK or anything that may interfere with their profits such as higher wages. This could render the current promises by the UK government, of maintaining high standards, redundant.

As a party we are currently trying to strengthen relationships with farmers and rural voters, who have been left in the lurch by the current government, their views ignored and votes taken for granted. In seats like South Northamptonshire we are increasingly being seen as the clear alternative to the Tories. I know that pushing to leave the CPTPP could potentially be very popular with these voters, who do not want their own high standards undermined by poorer quality produce from abroad and who are already suffering the full effects of Brexit.

When MPs like Andrea Leadsom tweet about how grateful we should all be for our accession to the CPTPP, we need to hit back that the Department of International Trade’s own analysis of the long term effects are a potential 4.97% drop in the value of the semi-processed food sector and 0.82% fall in the value of British agriculture.

Above all we need to point out that the real prize is better economic relations with the EU and the single market, the CPTPP will for instance stop us ever re-joining the Customs Union and could make it almost impossible to align on food standards or to achieve the hallowed goal of a veterinary agreement. In the end the CPTPP is a damaging distraction to the real and positive message we need to send about improving relations with Europe and our eventual re-accession to the EU and its economic structures.

The sanity of Smith is needed now more than ever, for the sake of not just our farmers, producers and business owners but the whole British population.

* Stewart Tolley is the Parliamentary Candidate for South Northamptonshire