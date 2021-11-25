25 November 2021 – today’s press releases

It looks as though we’ve had another surge of press releases so we thought that we might share them with you…

Channel crossings: Govt must rule out dangerous ‘pushback’ tactics

GP Shortages: Only 4-in-10 able to get same-day appointment

Nick Fletcher’s Dr Who comments straight out of the 1950s

Responding to Immigration Minister Kevin Foster’s refusal to rule out using ‘pushback’ tactics to turn back small boats in the Channel, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

It is disgraceful that the government is even considering pushing boats back in the Channel after yesterday’s tragic news. Priti Patel must immediately rule out these dangerous and cruel pushback tactics which don’t work and could cause yet more unnecessary deaths. The government’s incompetence and failure to get to grips with this crisis has led us to the heartbreaking situation we find ourselves in. Instead of yet more unworkable gimmicks, ministers must now focus on providing safe and legal routes to take refugees out of the grip of smugglers and traffickers.

Only four in ten (40.3%) of people were able to get a same-day appointment with their GP in October, a two-year low, NHS figures published this morning have revealed.

Meanwhile over one in four (28.8%) people had to wait eight days or more for an appointment, the highest level since before the pandemic in February 2020.

The Liberal Democrats said the figures showed the government must urgently fix the GP recruitment crisis, and warned that delays to GP appointments are piling more pressure on A&Es ahead of a difficult winter.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted on Sunday that the government is not on course to meet its target of recruiting 6,000 more GPs by 2025.

Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

People across a country are struggling to get a GP appointment because of the government’s dismal failure to recruit more doctors. This is having a devastating knock-on impact on our hospitals, as people who can’t get an GP appointment desperately turn up at their local A&E instead. Boris Johnson must urgently get a grip of this crisis ahead of the challenging winter months ahead. People want to see concrete action now so they can get an appointment with their GP when they need one. Instead all we get is yet more broken promises from a Conservative government that is running our health service into the ground.

Responding to Conservative MP Nick Fletcher’s comments today suggesting Doctor Who being played by a woman may have pushed young men into crime, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said: