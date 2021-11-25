Postal votes: Shout out if you are helping in North Shropshire this weekend

By | Thu 25th November 2021 - 5:36 pm

There is the clatter of the letter box. Among the bills and magazines is a white envelope that contains the postal voting form. That is happening right now in North Shropshire. Postal votes are critical to us winning this by-election. And we can win this by-election. We have the right candidate. The right team. But in this huge constituency, we need people on the ground and on the phones to persuade people that this does not have to remain a true blue seat.

There is a lot of talk about the Lib Dems having to climb a mountain to win this by-election. A mountain is a challenge but not an impossibility. If we win this by-election, we will change the political dynamics of the Welsh Marches. We are a Tory leaning area with a huge streak of Lib Dem support. Winning here means that we can win so many other wards, councils and constituencies.

We need to tell the world that the Lib Dems are back.

I see a lot of social media comment from people coming up – or down – to Shropshire this weekend. You will find a traditional Shropshire welcome on the doorsteps (well, most of them). We are friendly folk. Excellent pubs and brilliant food.

As many people have learnt, we are not well served by public transport in North Shropshire. There are offers of help on the campaign Facebook page.

Details of campaigning are here. You can donate here.

If you are coming here this weekend or helping remotely, shout out! Let us know.

We can win this. We must win this.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

