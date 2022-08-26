Mark Valladares

26 August 2022 – today’s press releases

By | Fri 26th August 2022 - 11:15 pm
  • Davey – price rise “nothing short of catastrophe for millions”
  • Sewage: New Govt plan is a cruel joke and will result in 325,000 sewage dumps a year by 2030

Davey – price rise “nothing short of catastrophe for millions”

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey responds to price cap announcement:

This energy price rise is nothing short of a catastrophe for millions of families and pensioners already struggling to make ends meet.

The only option is for energy prices to be frozen before these rises wreak havoc on our communities. Then we need a proper plan to be put in place to bring bills down next year.

As millions suffer the Conservatives do nothing. No policy from the government, no plan from Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak. They have no idea how much pain these energy prices will cause our country. They are simply unfit to govern.

Sewage: New Govt plan is a cruel joke and will result in 325,000 sewage dumps a year by 2030

The Liberal Democrats have branded today’s new Government plan to tackle the sewage crisis “a cruel joke” and oppose the plan to make the public pay for new infrastructure amid soaring water company CEO bonuses.

Tim Farron has slammed the decision not to ban water company CEO bonuses: “Whilst they roll in the cash, we swim in sewage. The whole thing stinks”

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats of the new Conservative Government proposal finds by 2030, there will still be 325,000 sewage dumps a year on Britain’s beaches, as well as in lakes, rivers and chalk streams.

Previous analysis by the party found the average water company executive bonus rose by a fifth (18%) last year.The average water company exec annual bonus now stands at an eye-watering £670,000.

Liberal Democrat Environment spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

This Government plan is a licence to pump sewage onto our beaches and in our treasured rivers and lakes. By the time these flimsy targets come into effect, our beaches would have been pumped full of disgusting sewage, more otters will be poisoned and our children will still be swimming in dangerous water.

By 2030 there will still be 325,000 sewage dumps a year in our waterways.

This is a cruel joke. The Government is going to hike water bills to pay for cleaning up the mess made by water companies. The same companies who awarded their executives multi-million pound bonuses this year and paid out over £1 billion to their shareholders. Whilst they roll in the cash, we swim in sewage. The whole thing stinks.

On the day when this cost of living crisis hit catastrophe levels, the Government has snuck out this news. They have taken the concept of “put out your trash” to a whole new level.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Barry Fleet
    Yes of course Brexit was a mistake that has, and will continue to damage our economy significantly. However, arguing for 'rejoin' is not only likely to damage...
  • Marco
    Chris Moore - post election studies have found that the problem in 2019 was that we didn't explain to voters what our policies were *other* than stopping Brexit...
  • Nonconformistradical
    "A Liberal democracy seeks to allow aspiration and private enterprise to flourish while regulating for the public good and protecting its citizens." So where...
  • Leon Keith Greenwell
    The concept of UBI is counter-intuitive, but I’m an enthusiastic convert to it. Far too many of us are paralysed by a benefit system that draconically punish...
  • Martin
    The possibility of an election this Autumn is more likely to occur by accident than design. Certainly Truss would like an early election, in fact given her lac...