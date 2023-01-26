26 January 2023 – today’s press releases

Welsh Government Not Monitoring GP Waiting Times

Information obtained by the Welsh Liberal Democrats shows the Welsh Government has no idea how long waiting times for GPs are across Wales.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats claim this hinders the Welsh Government’s ability to see where resources should be directed to help local health boards.

The Welsh Government is not collecting data on how long GP waiting times are across Wales according to information uncovered by the Welsh Liberal Democrats. This is despite the data being collected across the border in England.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for a legal right to see a medical practitioner within 7 days or within 24 hours if in urgent need. The policy would be enshrined into law, putting a duty on the government and health service to make sure it happens. It would be achieved through increasing training places for GPs and Advanced Practitioners, fixing pension rules to prevent so many doctors retiring early, and launching a recruitment and retainment drive to encourage those who’ve left the NHS to return.

Figures published for England by NHS Digital on Appointments in General Practices including time between booking date and appointment date showed a stark postcode lottery when it came to getting access to a GP. With no equivalent figures available for Wales, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have stated the same regional inequalities could be taking place, but the Welsh Government is unable to identify them, and thus unable to plan properly how to deal with them.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said:

Across Wales there are simply far too many people reporting that they are struggling to get a GP appointment, yet unless the Welsh Government starts to collect data like that seen in England we will have no idea just how bad the problem and where to direct resources to solve it. People shouldn’t be left waiting anxiously for the care they deserve. Such delays can lead to missed or delayed diagnoses, or people going to A&E out of desperation. This is not to mention the fact that treatments for illnesses that have been allowed to advance without early intervention are more costly to our overstretched health system Welsh Labour have promised year after year to solve the problem in the Welsh healthcare system, yet they aren’t even monitoring what is a major challenge for so many. The Welsh Liberal Democrats would guarantee people a right to a GP appointment within one week, this may seem like the bare minimum, but for so many in Wales it is not currently happening. This would reduce pressure on our hospitals and paramedics, saving crucial time and money elsewhere in the NHS.

HMRC and Zahawi investigation: Sunak must rule out a stitch up

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to rule out a stitch up in the ethics adviser’s inquiry into Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, by confirming that HMRC will be given permission to assist the investigation.

It comes after the chief executive of HMRC Jim Harra told the Public Accounts Committee today he’d be willing to support the inquiry if Zahawi gives his permission.

Jim Harra also stated that there would be “no penalties for innocent errors,” implying that if Zahawi did pay a penalty, he did not make an innocent error in his tax affairs.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

Rishi Sunak must rule out another Conservative Party stitch up. If Nadhim Zahawi refuses to allow HMRC to assist in this inquiry, Sunak should sack him on the spot. The public are sick and tired of toothless investigations letting Conservative ministers off the hook. Nadhim Zahawi must also finally come clean on whether he did pay a tax penalty, and if so how that could possibly be consistent with his previous claims this was a careless error.

£220,000 Johnson bailout fund for “cost-of-lying crisis”

Responding to the news that the Government has now budgeted £222,000 to support Boris Johnson’s defence against allegations he misled Parliament, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: