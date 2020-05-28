28 May 2020 – today’s press releases

Govt have “moral duty” to act given Beijing’s contempt for Joint Declaration

Govt must look closely at conflicting guidance on risks of schools reopening

Davey: Either PM and Ministers lied or have no understanding of lockdown rules

Govt must now give all Hong Kongers BNO Passport

Lib Dems: PM reaches new low in attempt to keep Cummings

Responding to reports that China’s legislature has approved a new security law for Hong Kong, which would make it a crime to undermine Beijing’s authority in the territory, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

This vote demonstrates Beijing’s contempt for the Joint Declaration. It is an unforgivable move that threatens the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong. The UK Government must take immediate action. We have a legal and moral duty. It is time to urgently reopen the BNO Passport offer and extend it to give the people of Hong Kong the right to live in the UK.

Responding to the Independent Sage Group report suggesting that reopening schools risks pushing the COVID-19 ‘R’ rate above one, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

We all want to see children back in schools as an urgent priority. But not if this risks a new COVID-19 spike. The Government must guarantee that public health will not be put at risk as a result of a premature or rushed effort to get children back into classrooms. Boris Johnson’s Government has repeatedly claimed to be guided by science. Ministers must now look closely at this Independent report to ascertain why those involved have reached a dramatically different conclusion about the risk of reopening schools next week. The Government is asking a lot of parents and teachers during this crisis, and parents and teachers deserve clear, honest answers in return. Ministers must provide real clarity around the reasons for their decision in order to ensure that parents and teachers alike can have confidence in their plans. Any easing of the lockdown – including reopening schools – can only happen once the Government delivers a comprehensive strategy to test, trace and isolate to prevent a new surge.

Responding to reports that the Durham Police investigation has concluded that Dominic Cummings might have broken the Government’s lockdown rules, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

The Durham Police have now confirmed what the public already knew – Dominic Cummings should not have done what he did. The fact that Minister after Minister have tried to pretend otherwise has been an insult to each and every one of us following the rules to keep each other safe from the virus. Either the Prime Minister and his Ministers lied or they have no understanding of the rules they have written. This behaviour over the past few days has entirely eroded the public’s trust in the Government. The Prime Minister has said he wants to move on so that all efforts can be focused on the UK’s response to the pandemic, but the only way to do that would be for him to ask for Dominic Cumming’s resignation. Over the past two months the British public have made huge sacrifices – losing their freedom, their livelihoods, and in many tragic instances – someone they loved. The longer Dominic Cumming stays in post, the more people will feel that there is one rule for him and one for everyone else, seriously threatening public health. Unless he resigns, the sacrifices everyone has made are at risk of being entirely undermined.

Responding to news that the Foreign Secretary has committed to extend the visa rights for British National (Overseas) passport holders unless China suspends plans for new security laws in Hong Kong, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

This move would be a welcome step in the right direction. Beijing has repeatedly shown contempt for the Sino-British Declaration. Under that Declaration, the UK has a duty to the people of Hong Kong. The Government must now ensure the passport is not an empty promise. Relatively few people have a BNO Passport as the scheme was closed years ago. The cross-party Hong Kong Bill, would reopen the passport offer to also give young Hong Kongers the right to live in the UK. I am urging the Government to do this as a priority.

