Daily View 2×2: 29 May 2020

2 big stories

Oh what a tangled web we weave… The problem with taking increasingly ludicrous positions in public is that, eventually, either you have to give up, or the contortions become so absurd that everybody knows that that’s what they are, at which point the game is up. Health ministers, and the Prime Minister, trashing their own policies in order to justify Dominic Cummings’ moonlight flit to Durham, Michael Gove attempting to suggest that he too would test his eyesight by going for a drive, the scientific advisors silenced. And it does begin to beg the question, what does DOminic Cummings know, insane a question though it is. The only thing that appears to stop the country from resembling a banana republic is the small matter of a reigning monarch…

Death, coming to a community near you soon? As the United States reaches 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, urban centres are beginning to see a decline in the death rate. Unfortunately, the pandemic is reaching out into poorer, rural communities, where healthcare options are limited. The Washington Post has crunched the numbers and offers an insight into how the death toll has spread.

2 social media posts

Matthew Green is of the view that the Dominic Cummings affair demonstrates how shallow the Johnson project is, but also that the leadership model is broken…

Instead Mr Johnson has gone entirely for the Trusted Adviser approach. In this the leader appoints a team of advisers entirely beholden to him, and selected on ability and trustworthiness. This team keeps a low profile and carries out the detailed work, including the digestion of information coming in from the front line. Such a team usually has a leader. All British prime ministers have used some variation of this strategy. Few have had the implied power of Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. The biggest danger of the Trusted Adviser approach is sycophancy: the tendency to filter out the bad news before it reaches the centre. There is an inevitability to this, and wise leaders learn to adjust for this and try to triangulate with other sources of information. But again that is hard work. Mr Johnson has done something a bit more interesting, by appointing a maverick who is less inclined to be sycophantic.

Meanwhile, Eleanor Rylance brings us a bizarre story from East Devon…

Absolutely extraordinary scenes at the extraordinary meeting of East Devon council this evening, when the public were effectively excluded by the actions of a Tory councillor swearing whilst unmuted and causing the feed to be pulled by YouTube live. — Eleanor Rylance 🔶🌳🌼⭐️🇪🇺🇬🇧🇫🇷 #Rejoin (@EleanorRylance) May 28, 2020

It’s that damned mute button again, or something more troubling?