Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 29 May 2020

By | Fri 29th May 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

Oh what a tangled web we weave… The problem with taking increasingly ludicrous positions in public is that, eventually, either you have to give up, or the contortions become so absurd that everybody knows that that’s what they are, at which point the game is up. Health ministers, and the Prime Minister, trashing their own policies in order to justify Dominic Cummings’ moonlight flit to Durham, Michael Gove attempting to suggest that he too would test his eyesight by going for a drive, the scientific advisors silenced. And it does begin to beg the question, what does DOminic Cummings know, insane a question though it is. The only thing that appears to stop the country from resembling a banana republic is the small matter of a reigning monarch…

Death, coming to a community near you soon? As the United States reaches 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, urban centres are beginning to see a decline in the death rate. Unfortunately, the pandemic is reaching out into poorer, rural communities, where healthcare options are limited. The Washington Post has crunched the numbers and offers an insight into how the death toll has spread.

2 social media posts

Matthew Green is of the view that the Dominic Cummings affair demonstrates how shallow the Johnson project is, but also that the leadership model is broken…

Instead Mr Johnson has gone entirely for the Trusted Adviser approach. In this the leader appoints a team of advisers entirely beholden to him, and selected on ability and trustworthiness. This team keeps a low profile and carries out the detailed work, including the digestion of information coming in from the front line. Such a team usually has a leader. All British prime ministers have used some variation of this strategy. Few have had the implied power of Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. The biggest danger of the Trusted Adviser approach is sycophancy: the tendency to filter out the bad news before it reaches the centre. There is an inevitability to this, and wise leaders learn to adjust for this and try to triangulate with other sources of information. But again that is hard work. Mr Johnson has done something a bit more interesting, by appointing a maverick who is less inclined to be sycophantic.

Meanwhile, Eleanor Rylance brings us a bizarre story from East Devon…

It’s that damned mute button again, or something more troubling?

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

One Comment

  • expats 29th May '20 - 8:14am

    Am I the only one a bit confused by the ‘app testing’..?

    The lockdown required the public to maintain a 2 metre distance; the ‘relaxed lockdown, although allowing groups, requires the same distancing,
    If I get a phone call informing me that I have been ‘named’ by someone confirmed with Covid then that means he/she and I were breaking the guidelines; not just fleetingly but for at least 15 minutes. It can’t be an ‘unknown’ on public transport as I’m named.. Therefore, as they need 25,000 ‘tracers’, it must be expected that large numbers of the population will ignore the 2 metre rule.. Is that correct?

    What about touching? If someone brushes up against me how long does that ‘brush’ need to last before it must be reported?

    I have more questions than answers..

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 29th May - 9:55am
    Richard Underhill 29th May '20 - 8:45am...“Sources” are saying that “Dominic Cummings will resign in 6 months time”.... Now there's a surprise. It's just another...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 29th May - 8:45am
    24th May '20 - 5:39pm "Sources" are saying that "Dominic Cummings will resign in 6 months time". Not a moment too soon. Awaiting this event,...
  • User AvatarDavid McDowall 29th May - 8:40am
    I agree with Manfarang we should remember UN General Assembly (partition) Resolution 181 of 1947. It was a recommendation not a decree, the Security Council...
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 29th May - 8:26am
    'the Lib Dems’ new members’ complaints procedure ' I know how I read this at first. Perhaps you mean 'the Lib Dems’ new complaints procedure...
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 29th May - 8:21am
    @David Allen ' Like Donald Trump, our leader will tell us what the “facts” are, and dissent will not be permitted.' Strangely enough, the British...
  • User Avatarexpats 29th May - 8:14am
    Am I the only one a bit confused by the 'app testing'..? The lockdown required the public to maintain a 2 metre distance; the 'relaxed...