Can we ignore government guidelines if they aren’t legally enforceable?

Dominic Cummings’ reckless behaviour has opened a rats nest that could undermine the battle against the pandemic.

It we thought that all government rules were the same, we were mistaken. There are two kinds:

regulations where the police can fine us if we break them. For example restrictions on our movement (see regulation 6 here).

where the police can fine us if we break them. For example restrictions on our movement (see regulation 6 here). guidelines where the police can’t take action. For example, the guidelines to stay at home if you are infected.

Remember this when you read the following quibble from a Number 10 spokesperson: “The police have made clear they are taking no action against Mr Cummings over his self-isolation and that going to Durham did not breach the regulations.”

What the Durham police actually said was: “Durham Constabulary does not consider that by locating himself at his father’s premises, Mr Cummings committed an offence… (We are concerned here with breaches of the Regulations, not the general Government guidance to “stay at home”.)”

In other words, he may have flouted the government guidance on staying at home while infected, but the regulations didn’t cover that, so the police couldn’t take action.

This is a disaster.

The reality is that, if an infected person ignores the guidelines, it is far worse than if an uninfected person breaks the regulations. His Barnard Castle breach of regulations was far less serious, because he was no longer infected.

At the time he broke them, the guidelines said: “all other household members who remain well must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days” and “If you have children, keep following this advice to the best of your ability, however, we are aware that not all these measures will be possible.”

Cummings broke those guidelines on three occasions:

He went back to work, after he knew his wife was infected

He travelled 260 miles to Durham and did not follow the advice to stay at home to the best of his ability. (He has admitted he made no effort to arrange alternative childcare in London)

While he was still infected, he drove to the hospital to pick up his son (rather than asking the hospital to arrange transport for his son)

These may not have broken the regulations, but they did break the guidance.

Cummings’ recklessness exposes a serious weakness in the strategy to defeat the virus, that the most important rules to contain it are not enforceable by the police.

And every time Johnson changes the rules, he can legitimately be asked, “Is what you said optional, like the guidance that Cummings flouted; or is it a legal regulation where we could get fined?”

* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.