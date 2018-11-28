28 November 2018 – today’s press releases (part 2)

Davey: Brexit deal leaves police in the dark (see tomorrow morning)

(see tomorrow morning) Lib Dem victory on tackling ‘Sex for Rent’

Lib Dems accuse Govt of contempt over Brexit legal advice row

Labour must give “unequivocal guarantee” they will back a People’s Vote

Bank of England confirm any Brexit will hurt the economy

After pressure from Liberal Democrat MP, Wera Hobhouse, the Crown Prosecution Service have today confirmed they will be conducting a review to update their guidelines on ‘sex for rent’.

After speaking in the Westminster Hall Debate on the issue, Wera Hobhouse said:

It is great to see progress is being made on such an important issue. This crime is vile and illegal, and the Government must do everything it can to stop perpetrators taking advantage of vulnerable individuals affected by the housing crisis. It is crucial we ensure police have the tools and guidance to tackle ‘sex for rent’. I hope to see the update ensure that the CPS guidelines are robust and fit for the modern era. Today marks a big win for vulnerable people up and down the country, and I’m glad the Government have listened. However, I urge Ministers and MPs from across the house to keep working with me on this issue, to ensure we eradicate this crime for good.

Lib Dems accuse Govt of contempt over Brexit legal advice row

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake has written to the Speaker to submit a formal complaint in light of the Conservative Government’s intention to obstruct the full publication of their legal analysis on Brexit.

Writing to the Speaker, Tom Brake said: “When the most critical decisions about the future of the UK are imminent, it is unthinkable that Parliament would not have the full legal advice to hand to ensure these critical decisions are taken with the best possible background information.”

The Liberal Democrat MP suggested a “precedent was set with the publication of the legal advice relating to the Iraq war” and requested the Speaker advise MPs what steps can be taken “to ensure that the Government complies with a binding motion and publishes the full legal advice on the Government’s Brexit deal.”

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Refusing to publish legal advice on Brexit not only makes a mockery of the discredited mantra ‘Take Back Control’ but is an insult to Parliament and the people MPs represent. The Government’s political shenanigans suggest the Tories have something to hide. People deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. The best way to avoid a Brexit mess is with a People’s Vote, including the option to remain in the EU.

Labour must give “unequivocal guarantee” they will back a People’s Vote

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake has called for John McDonnell to give an “unequivocal guarantee” that Labour will back a People’s Vote.

Tom Brake said:

I am glad McDonnell is being persuaded by the Liberal Democrat case for a People’s Vote, but he and the Labour leadership must get off the fence now. The public will never forgive Labour if they lose their bottle on a People’s Vote and enable Theresa May’s damaging Brexit deal. McDonnell and the Labour leadership need to stop playing politics at a time of national crisis. There is no deal that will protect jobs and the economy as well as the current deal the UK has within the EU. The Liberal Democrats can guarantee the public we will fight for them to have the final say, including the option to remain. Labour should give that unequivocal guarantee too.

Bank of England confirm any Brexit will hurt the economy

Commenting on a report by the Bank of England into the economic damage caused by Brexit, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said: