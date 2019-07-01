29 June – 1 July 2019 – the weekend and overnight press releases

Labour leadership tone deaf to a People’s Vote

Responding to Len McCluskey’s comments on the Andrew Marr show this morning, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokespeson Tom Brake said:

No matter how loudly some in the Labour party demand that the leadership change its position on Brexit, it is clear it is still falling on deaf ears. It is insincere to only offer a People’s Vote if it’s a Labour deal on the table. Any Brexit plan must go back to the British public. Any Brexit deal, whether negotiated by Theresa May, Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn will be bad for our country. It will damage our NHS, limit our ability to tackle climate change and threaten livelihoods right across the UK. The Liberal Democrats have been unequivocal in our three year battle to stop Brexit and we will continue to urge the Labour leadership to back our call for a People’s Vote.

Tory cuts have led to dementia social care crisis

Responding to Healthwatch England’s report showing that councils across England are struggling to meet key legal duties in social care services for people with dementia, Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Judith Jolly said:

As dementia patients suffer because they are not getting the care they need, families are sacrificing their own health through lack of sleep and the constant care of loved ones, to ensure they are filling the ever growing gaps in care. Councils have been warning for years of the consequences of Tory cuts to the care of older people. But instead the Tories have continued to under-fund social care to the point of crisis. Liberal Democrats demand better for people with dementia and their families. We will transform the care older people receive and reduce the inequality in provision. Liberal Democrats will ensure that reviews are delivered when they should be by putting a penny in the pound on income tax to directly invest in social care as a first step to address the funding problems.

Voting opens for Lib Dem leadership race

Today, the ballot has opened for Liberal Democrat members to begin voting in the leadership race.

The candidates, Ed Davey and Jo Swinson, are competing to be the next leader of the Liberal Democrats. The choice has today been put to the 107,000 Liberal Democrat members.

Commenting on the opening of the ballot, President of the Liberal Democrats Sal Brinton said: