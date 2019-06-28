Jo’s Day – 28 June 2019

Friday started with an endorsement for Jo (£) from the Independent:

Sir Ed trumpets his greater experience, which would serve the party well in such troubled times for the country. But we think Ms Swinson’s instincts on the critical issue of relations with other parties make her the right choice for Lib Dem members.

And a message on the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots

50 years since the Stonewall Riots, 50 years of proudly campaigning for and celebrating equality and diversity. Great progress has been made, but the fight’s not over until all people in the UK & across the world can love freely #Stonewall50 https://t.co/nu5E1HddVL — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 28, 2019

The G20 needs to fix the world’s broken social contract, argued Jo in a piece for Wired:

We need a hopeful vision for the future, powered by a strong, liberal voice that understands that the new economy can neither be left to its own devices or be overly-managed by the state. Rather, it must be harnessed for the benefit of everyone. And it must take the public with us, building trust by placing liberal values of privacy, accountability, and transparency at its core. The UK can and must be at the forefront of this change, leading the G20 and the world in creating an ethical tech-led economy centred on social well-being and environmental sustainability. That means overhauling how our society works, valuing the strengths of empathy, passion, and resilience that make us human, while embracing technology as an indispensable ally in meeting our biggest challenges.

In fairness to Ed, we do have to put a massive health warning before the next item. YouGov did a poll to determine the outcome of the next election around various scenarios of potential Labour Party policies.

They only tested Jo as leader, not Ed. And there is no suggestion that the result would be any different if they had, but it certainly shows the potential for the Liberal Democrats in general. We could be on for winning a General Election and Labour could come fourth. With 17%. This happens if Labour does what it’s doing just now and sits on its hands to enable a Tory Brexit.

🚨New Poll🚨 Asked who they would support between Boris’ Conservatives, Corbyn’s Labour or the @LibDems led by me, the public choose the @LibDems. As leader I’ll build the alliance we need to stop #Brexit and fight back against those who want to divide our country. #JoinJo. pic.twitter.com/OSYrqZHHgd — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 28, 2019

Thanking the Greens for stepping aside in Brecon and Radnorshire:

Thank you. Putting country before party interests takes courage, but cross-party cooperation is crucial if we are going to #StopBrexit #JoinJo https://t.co/rUzpdt9jd4 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 28, 2019

And, finally, on to the hustings in Cambridge.

For those who won't get to one, here is the recording from last night's East of England hustings. Excuse the out of focus bits. The camera/tripod was bumped into a few times! #LibDemLeadership #JoinJo #EdDaveyhttps://t.co/VeZpEWNiSe — Liz Needham 🔶🇪🇺🌍🇮🇪 (@lizneedhamSTAR) June 29, 2019

