The Voice

Jo’s Day – 28 June 2019

By | Sun 30th June 2019 - 1:30 pm

Friday started with an endorsement for Jo (£) from the Independent:

Sir Ed trumpets his greater experience, which would serve the party well in such troubled times for the country. But we think Ms Swinson’s instincts on the critical issue of relations with other parties make her the right choice for Lib Dem members.

And a message on the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots

The G20 needs to fix the world’s broken social contract, argued Jo in a piece for Wired:

We need a hopeful vision for the future, powered by a strong, liberal voice that understands that the new economy can neither be left to its own devices or be overly-managed by the state. Rather, it must be harnessed for the benefit of everyone. And it must take the public with us, building trust by placing liberal values of privacy, accountability, and transparency at its core.

The UK can and must be at the forefront of this change, leading the G20 and the world in creating an ethical tech-led economy centred on social well-being and environmental sustainability. That means overhauling how our society works, valuing the strengths of empathy, passion, and resilience that make us human, while embracing technology as an indispensable ally in meeting our biggest challenges.

In fairness to Ed, we do have to put a massive health warning before the next item. YouGov did a poll to determine the outcome of the next election around various scenarios of potential Labour Party policies.

They only tested Jo as leader, not Ed. And there is no suggestion that the result would be any different if they had, but it certainly shows the potential for the Liberal Democrats in general.  We could be on for winning a General Election and Labour could come fourth. With 17%. This happens if Labour does what it’s doing just now and sits on its hands to enable a Tory Brexit.

Thanking the Greens for stepping aside in Brecon and Radnorshire:

And, finally, on to the hustings in Cambridge.

 

Jo’s website is here and you can follow her on Twitter here.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Leadership Election and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Littler 30th Jun - 3:42pm
    D66 are one of the more interesting parties in Europe and one which the LibDems could take some hints from in returning with a more...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Jun - 3:33pm
    The father of the house has raised alarms by saying he intends to leave. Please pay attention at the back there if you are a...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 30th Jun - 1:55pm
    Well said, David Evans.
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 30th Jun - 1:51pm
    This is welcome news but I’m now a bit confused as to whether there is a different system for MPs and HoL members?
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 30th Jun - 1:13pm
    On this David (Raw) I'm afraid I have to disagree with you. Stephen Lloyd is s good Liberal and will always be an asset ot...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 30th Jun - 1:10pm
    Congratulations to Helen who is the real Lib Dem star and thank you LDV for not letting her heroism be unsung.