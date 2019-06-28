The Voice

Ed’s Day – 28 June 2019

By | Sun 30th June 2019 - 12:30 pm

Our Netflix style binge through the last week of the leadership campaign before the ballots come out tomorrow nears its conclusion.

For Ed, Friday started with a reflection on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Challenging Putin on the end of liberalism

And then on to Cambridge for the East of England hustings

 

Ed’s website is here and you can follow him on Twitter here.

