Ed’s Day – 28 June 2019

Our Netflix style binge through the last week of the leadership campaign before the ballots come out tomorrow nears its conclusion.

For Ed, Friday started with a reflection on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Today is #Stonewall50 – 50 years since the Stonewall Uprising in NYC Reflect on how much we’ve achieved, but also reflect how much we have to keep fighting for… Until we’re all equal, none of us are.#LGBTQ+ #pridejubilee #pride2019 🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/UpOJ1XVBmv — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 28, 2019

Challenging Putin on the end of liberalism

This typifies why we need #EU, liberalism, and strong #LibDems Whoever claims liberal democracy is obsolete, also claims freedoms are obsolete, that the rule of law is obsolete and that human rights are obsolete Exactly what I’m fighting for #EdForLeader https://t.co/kyNue3lwrk https://t.co/P1DrC2dlHF — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 28, 2019

And then on to Cambridge for the East of England hustings

For those who won't get to one, here is the recording from last night's East of England hustings. Excuse the out of focus bits. The camera/tripod was bumped into a few times! #LibDemLeadership #JoinJo #EdDaveyhttps://t.co/VeZpEWNiSe — Liz Needham 🔶🇪🇺🌍🇮🇪 (@lizneedhamSTAR) June 29, 2019

I went to last night’s leadership hustings in Cambridge with an open mind but expecting to vote for Jo Swinson but I was really impressed by @EdwardJDavey’s depth and clarity of vision. I have decided to back #edforleader for @LibDems #theotherleadershipcontest pic.twitter.com/U2TSPolCdx — Ed Maxfield (@MaxfieldEd) June 29, 2019

