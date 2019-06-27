Jo’s Day – 27 June 2019

First of all, answering the major question of the day:
I’m planning on taking on one Boris Johnson sized Boris Johnson.
(Though currently he’s acting more like a 🐔 than a 🦆 ) #JoinJo https://t.co/hdtecVb9hd
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 27, 2019
And on to the Victoria Derbyshire BBC live tv hustings
“Our country is crying out for a liberal movement. Our country deserves better than Boris’s Brexit vision”
Lib Dem leadership contender @joswinson makes her opening pitch to our studio audiencehttps://t.co/itWoqHR0hH #VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/YxCyfYI7fd
— Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) June 27, 2019
And, later on, the Gatwick hustings:
Having attended the hustings tonight & watched two excellent candidates, both of whom would make great leaders, @joswinson has just won my vote with her “non-tribal and the edge in reaching out to voters from other parties”. #LibDemLeadership #LibDemSurge #JoinJo pic.twitter.com/4u5CvQUMtE
— Duncan Ponikwer (@DuncanPonikwer) June 27, 2019
When PM, which Liberal measure do you most want to leave on the statute book? PR says @joswinson #LibDemLeadership pic.twitter.com/POwogxpo71
— rawliberal 🔸 (@rawliberal) June 27, 2019
"Housing is the big issue for intergenerational fairness. There is a whole generation of people who can't imagine ever owning their own home, stuck in appalling quality rented accommodation. We need big investment in new homes." #LibDemLeadership #LibDemHustings #JoinJo
— Rachael Clarke (@MrsCarrothead) June 27, 2019
