Ed’s Day – 27 June 2019

Victoria Derbyshire’s live tv hustings has been covered here, but here’s Ed’s take.

Great questions @VictoriaLIVE today! Enjoyed sharing my vision for getting UK back on track & #LibDems #BackInTheGame – how we #StopBrexit, tackle causes of Brexit, fight #ClimateEmergency Join next TV debates

Jul 1 10am Sky News

Jul 19 7pm BBC2 More on https://t.co/XdovIv8p0h pic.twitter.com/2iW6vjZJd1 — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 27, 2019

Here’s his opening pitch.

“MI6 tried to recruit me to be a spy overseas… but I never became 00-Davey” Lib Dem leadership candidate @EdwardJDavey makes his opening pitch to our audience, revealing a fact we never knew, and saying he wants “to end Brexit quickly”https://t.co/itWoqHR0hH #VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/jlpZbdNPnC — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) June 27, 2019

And talking again about climate change:

At #TheTimeIsNow lobby I was reminded of the huge positive effects of the fight to stop #ClimateChange 👇 🌿 Crucial one is clean air. Air pollution is responsible for more deaths than smoking. Eliminating fossil fuels will clean up our air & improve our health 1/4 pic.twitter.com/RGXq1DX014 — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 27, 2019

Slamming Boris on immigration:

Immigration has been a great thing for our country. But politicians like Johnson have vilified those coming to help build and contribute to our great country for their own political gain in the Brexit debate. Yet businesses across the country are already having to deal with acute shortages of staff thanks to the Brexit uncertainty, and this proposal from our potential next PM does nothing to solve that. If implemented, an Australian-style visa cap would only make it worse. Johnson is only pandering to the likes of Farage, who has long pushed for this kind of unfair system. Nigel Farage ought to be the last person a potential Prime Minister should be looking to for inspiration on how to run a fair and effective immigration system.

Then off to the Gatwick hustings;

https://twitter.com/MillsRyder/status/1144336918999703552

Some pictures from this evening’s @SELibDems hustings #LibDemLeadership #LibDemSurge. Two very different styles, but both @joswinson and @EdwardJDavey talked a lot of sense. If PM she wld prioritise electoral reform & fixing our broken politics, he wld prioritise climate change. pic.twitter.com/Xa85aD02pE — Elizabeth Craig 🔸🇪🇺 (@ElizCraig22) June 27, 2019

Fantastic #LibDemLeadership hustings at Gatwick tonight. Great to have two strong candidates in contrast to the Tory chaos in the other #leadership elections. My vote lies with @EdwardJDavey who was very convincing again tonight. Here’s a thread of key messages.#EdForLeader pic.twitter.com/qkO5EtPSUw — Beatrice Bass (@BeatriceLibDem) June 27, 2019

