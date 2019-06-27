Victoria Derbyshire Lib Dem Leadership hustings open thread

Stay with us as Jo and Ed take part in a live head to head tv debate on BBC2 and BBC News Channel in a few minutes. This is particularly important as ballot papers are despatched tomorrow.

The BBC have actually been promoting this well, too.

Who should lead the Liberal Democrats? At 10am on @BBCTwo, the two contenders – @joswinson and @EdwardJDavey – join us for a special programme. Get in touch using #VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/ISfiNfiGA8 — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) June 27, 2019

The pair will take questions by a studio audience comprised of Lib Dem members and voters.

And we’re off.

The budget doesn’t seem to have stretched to stools, thankfully.

First up – each gets a minute’s pitch

Jo says she says country is crying out for a liberal movement to stand up against Farage and Johnson. We need to build an economy that puts people and planet first.

Ed says he wants to end Brexit quickly by a people’s vote. If we stay we’ll have a lot of money to tackle problems like inequality and building public services. He says that we need to green our economy and that his experience and vision are what we need. He reveals that he turned down the chance to be “double oh davey”. He chose to work for Paddy Ashdown rather than MI6.

Derbyshire challenges them that there is no time for a People’s Vote. It can’t be done by October 31st.

Jo Swinson says that we will get an extension from the EU for a People’s Vote. The prospect of a No Deal exit focuses the mind of MPs who have not yet backed a people’s vote.

Ed Davey says that MPs need to grab the order paper to require a vote by MPs before we leave.

He describes the nuclear option of a vote of no confidence in the government which could lead to a general election. He would prefer a government of national unity headed by a backbench Labour MP which will pass legislation for a People’s Vote.

Ex Lib Dem Member Luke to join Renew asks what they would do to work on a Remain Alliance.

Jo says we should do whatever it takes to stop Brexit as the threat to our country is so huge. Lib Dems are biggest, most consistent remain party. In a general election, we need to be smarter about working together. In Peterborough all of the practicalities were put in place for a Remain candidate before he pulled out at the last minute. She says that local members are important.

Ed says he agrees with Jo. We have to get the Remain vote together in a general election. He advocates tactical voting as in 1997 and 2001. He says he’d be up for going further if we are faced by the horror of a Leave alliance between Farage and Johnson. Lib Dems have been least tribal – standing down for Caroline Lucas.

Torrin Wilkins from Liberal Leave (Victoria Derbyshire observes this must be a lonely life) says if we end up with a Norway style deal after another referendum, would Lib Dems deliver that.

Jo says People’s Vote needs to have a specific Brexit on the ballot paper. In 2016, Brexit meant whatever you want it to stay.

She says that now we know what Brexit means, people will be able to vote on that specific proposal.

She says that in politics you always argue for what you believe in. A People’s Vote would put the Brexit issue to bed for good.

Ed says that we wouldn’t have a third referendum. A second referendum with the extra information that we know now would be final. However, that wouldn’t change his view that Britain would be better in the EU.

He says that it would be undemocratic to cancel Brexit without the people’s say so but people are entitled to change their mind.

Jo says that Brexit is an irrevocable decision and she doesn’t have confidence that this outcome is what the people wanted us to do. We need to make sure we have the people behind us.

Labour voter Liz says she is looking for a new home. What would the candidates do to heal the divisions in the country?

Ed says that Labour has gone to far left while Conservatives have gone to right. Lib Dems are a political home to those pro EU liberal Labour and Tory people. We should have a programme to invest in public services, tackle the climate emergency and be a party of government.

Jo talks about two big divides – economic and cultural. Economy doesn’t work for so many people even if they work hard and try to get on. We need to change the way our economy works and that is one of the ways to start healing.

What worries her about the Brexit vote is what sort of country it say we are. Country is becoming a less tolerant case and we have to be robust at promoting our liberal values.

Rachel from Scotland asks if a second Brexit referendum happens, why not a second Scottish independence referendum.

Jo says that we shouldn’t have a Scottish independence referendum. In 2014 in Scotland we had a debate based on a very detailed white paper. There is no mandate in Scotland for a second independence referendum. SNP lost 21 MPs in 2017 when this was a key issue. She says that most people in Scotland want to stay in EU and UK and Lib Dems are the only party that supports that.

Ed agrees with Jo. He says that we have seen how difficult and costly it has been for Britain to leave the EU. It would be much more complicated to leave the UK after 300 years. He says that Brexit would be disruptive but independence would be even worse for Scottish people.

Conservative voter Nick who is a managing director says that his company has prepared for Brexit and he thinks that they should go soon.