Paul Walter

+++August 1st is date of Brecon and Radnorshire by-election – LDV video from the constituency

By | Thu 27th June 2019 - 10:13 am

The government have just moved the writ for the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election – to occur on August 1st.

As I say in the video above, please come and help here as soon as you can! We can win this and it is a beautiful area to campaign in!

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq
Join our virtual HQ:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/
Contact us:
BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk
Contact our volunteer accommodation team:
Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk
Donate:
https://www.janedodds.wales/donate
B&R events:
https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

  • Yeovil Yokel 27th Jun '19 - 10:22am

    Thanks, Paul, it’s good to have a firm by-election date at last, donation to follow shortly.
    Some of you may remember the influential music series on the BBC in the 1970’s called The Old Grey Whistle Test – is Paul the Whispering Bob Harris of the Lib Dems?

