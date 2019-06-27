+++August 1st is date of Brecon and Radnorshire by-election – LDV video from the constituency

Please come and help @DoddsJane for the August 1st by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire pic.twitter.com/2y3Drk8R3r — paulwalteruk (@paulwalteruk) June 27, 2019

The government have just moved the writ for the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election – to occur on August 1st.

As I say in the video above, please come and help here as soon as you can! We can win this and it is a beautiful area to campaign in!

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq

Join our virtual HQ:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/

Contact us:

BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk

Contact our volunteer accommodation team:

Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk

Donate:

https://www.janedodds.wales/donate

B&R events:

https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.