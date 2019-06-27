+++August 1st is date of Brecon and Radnorshire by-election – LDV video from the constituency

Please come and help @DoddsJane for the August 1st by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire pic.twitter.com/2y3Drk8R3r
The government have just moved the writ for the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election – to occur on August 1st.
As I say in the video above, please come and help here as soon as you can! We can win this and it is a beautiful area to campaign in!
Thanks, Paul, it’s good to have a firm by-election date at last, donation to follow shortly.
Some of you may remember the influential music series on the BBC in the 1970’s called The Old Grey Whistle Test – is Paul the Whispering Bob Harris of the Lib Dems?
I’m surprised the tories have opted for an early by-election. Must be desparate to get their number of MPs up but must know there is a big risk we will win and reduce their majority. Or is Theresa setting up a trap for Boris to lose the by-election in his first week as PM? Even if there is an immediate vote of no confidence the by-election will go ahead during the 14 days while an alternative govt is under construction