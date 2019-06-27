“Sorry. I’m not a biker, I’m a Liberal” – Brecon campaign diary

Brecon and Radnorshire is an enormous constituency. By my reckoning it takes up about a seventh of Wales. Geographically, it is the largest constituency in Wales and England.

There are two HQs for the Brecon and Radnorshire campaign. The Brecon HQ is perhaps most accessible for those coming from the south of England. The HQ in Llandrindod Wells is probably a better bet for those coming from the north.

Brecon is a fine town at the centre of the Brecon Beacons, boasting a cathedral.

I called into the Brecon HQ on Wednesday morning, and was immediately rewarded with three large bundles of the latest newspaper (above right, in both languages). I then rapidly found that I was “the only deliverer in the village” in one instance. The village in question, Clyro, is, I discovered, (rather tenuously) claimed to be part of the inspiration for Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes’ mystery, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”. (This claim seems to be hotly contested by Devon). Indeed, there is a prominent “Baskerville Hall”. (The sign I read said that Conan Doyle shifted the scene of the book from Wales to Devon, when a friend asked him, in order to discourage tourism to Dartmoor! I am still laughing about that now).

I helped at the 1995 Islwyn by-election. I called it the “John Buchan election” because most houses had 39 steps up to their door. Unfortunately, each letterbox was tantalisingly so close but too far away from its neighbour. Despite trying, doing two letterboxes from the same set of steps, stretching across the dividing fence, would have resulted in serious back injury. A “discombobulated sacroiliac” is, I am sure, not the medical term for this.

Well, Brecon and Radnorshire isn’t as bad as Islwyn but let’s just say that my “Health App” thinks that I climbed 36 flights of stairs yesterday.

In the afternoon I travelled up to Llandrindod Wells. It really is a very handsome spa town with some excellent architecture. The superb Radnorshire County Buildings, now flats, are just down from my digs.

I looked into the HQ. After my entire-village exertions, I was able to deliver some very close-together houses. Plus I have a few exciting villages/hamlets to sort out tomorrow.

In the evening, after marvelling at the Victorian railway station, including old signal box, I went to an excellent 16th century pub. It was very busy. It turns out that the Welsh Enduro Series, for Motocross bikes, is going through town (if you don’t believe me there is evidence on the right).

“Are you a biker?”

…asked the kind lady who showed me my room.

“No. Sorry. I’m a Liberal.” – was my reply.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.