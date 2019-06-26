26 June 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems: Giving revenge porn victims anonymity is long overdue

Responding to reports that the Government is considering granting anonymity to victims of revenge porn in prosecutions as part of a review of image-based sexual abuse laws, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:

Revenge porn is a despicable form of abuse. Guaranteeing anonymity for victims is a change that is long overdue. The Liberal Democrats led the fight to outlaw revenge porn in 2015, but prosecutions are still far too low. That’s why the Liberal Democrats tabled legislation to extend anonymity to victims back in 2016, but the Conservatives and Labour blocked our attempts. The Government must bring forward this change without further delay, so that abusers can be brought to justice.

Lib Dems back government spending block in forced no-deal scenario

Tonight an amendment to the Estimates Day motion debate (Tuesday 02/07) has been tabled which, if passed, would bind the hands of government spending in the event of a no deal exit without Parliamentary agreement.

Following supporting this amendment, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

With Johnson issuing blood-curdling cries that he will inflict a no deal on the UK, regardless of whether it is opposed by a majority of MPs, rational MPs must use every opportunity to block his reckless impulses. The Liberal Democrats are backing this cross party initiative. But ultimately, the only way out of this mess is a People’s Vote and a chance to exit from Brexit.

Lib Dems launch plan to tackle knife crime crisis

Ahead of his debate tomorrow in Parliament, Brian Paddick, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson in the Lords, has launched a five-point plan to tackle the knife crime epidemic.

His public health approach which he has called on the Conservative Government to enact is outlined below:

Enabling parents to be there for their children by tackling in-work poverty & providing the support parents and their children need. Safe and healthy alternatives to gangs: providing a positive safety net for those whose parents can’t provide the support their children need. Healing the damage caused by Adverse Childhood Experiences by addressing the psychological impact with intervention at ‘teachable moments’ and countering the normalisation of violence through compulsory sex and relationship education. Inclusive education: fewer excluded pupils, adaptable education that addresses every pupil’s needs, including teaching the realities of criminal gangs. United against knife crime: restoring community policing so police and communities can work on the same side against the knife carriers.

Following the launch of the plan, Brian Paddick said: