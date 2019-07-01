Larry Ngan

A global advert for the Hong Kong Anti Extradition Bill campaign – implications for the Remain Campaign

By | Mon 1st July 2019 - 11:35 am

An advertisement to support the Hong Kong Anti Extradition Movement appeared in 14 newspapers around the world on 27th June. The press was puzzled by 2 questions: who created the campaign and how did they manage to execute it?

Two million Hong Kong citizens participated in the Hong Kong anti extradition bill protest on 21st June. The protesters made three demands:

  1. the amendment of the bill to be retracted;
  2. the definition of the clashes between police and civilians on 12th June as ‘riot’ to be retracted; and,
  3. an independent commission to be formed in order to investigate the police behaviour on 12th June.

The Hong Kong government was forced to postpone the legislation of the bill. However, most of the demands from the protesters have not been met, so the protests turned into a long term civil disobedience movement, and a significant portion of protesters now demand the resignation of the Chief Executive, Carrie Lam.

Most people in Hong Kong now believe that the result of the movement will largely depend on the support from foreign countries, particularly at the G20 summit. Some countries such as Germany and United States have already stated they would raise the Hong Kong issue during the Summit, despite the Chinese government strongly demanding the issue not be raised.

Therefore, activists on social forum 連登 organised a crowdfunding campaign to create a global advertising campaign for major newspapers in the world. In the beginning the campaigner planned to raise HKD 5 million, but within half a day, he managed to collect HKD 6.7 million! The draft of the advert was finished within a day, and it was published in over fourteen newspapers across the world by the next day with different designs and layouts.

The campaign was impressive not only because of its efficiency and the simplicity of the message, it was also magnificent in overcoming complex legal issues, translation issues, and the different advertising cultures. The images used in the adverts were different to suit local cultures. For example, the Japanese version was more cartoonish, the British version included a big flag, and the Korean version had Korean words printed over the headline banner.

This campaign can be regarded as a world class performance and it showcased the efficiency of Hong Kongers. The next question would be: can we Liberal Democrats learn something from this campaign?

We had a successful campaign in the local and EU elections in May, can we improve on our efficiency in tackling campaigning issues? Can we use crowdfunding more efficiently? Our message was simple in the EU election but can we be more creative when we deliver our Remain in EU message?

This advertising campaign told us a successful movement can be built from nothing. It is just about choosing the right channel to deliver the message, and with an efficient project management to execute it.

* Larry Ngan is Brexit spokesperson of Chinese Liberal Democrats

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Barker 1st Jul - 2:06pm
    These are all interesting questions that we should be thinking about. In my view the safest option would be to build an Alliance now (ie...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 1st Jul - 12:21pm
    I disagree with Yeovil Yokel about the Leader needing to have the best prepared policy ideas. This could be a disaster if the Leader and...
  • User Avatarchristopher moore 1st Jul - 11:27am
    @Peter Martin 1st Jul '19 - 8:41am @ Mick Taylor, “Mr Lloyd is doing his best to prove he’s not a Liberal.” Hi Peter, as...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 1st Jul - 11:16am
    Good for you! Your vote! Your choice! Your right to remain anonymous!
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 1st Jul - 11:13am
    Ruth - this particular female member will not be casting her vote on the basis that gender should be the deciding factor. I will decide...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 1st Jul - 9:58am
    At the LSE hustings my impression was that for many people this is a finely balanced decision and therefore it would be reasonable for gender...