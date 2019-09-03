Mark Valladares

3 September 2019 – today’s (other) press releases

By | Tue 3rd September 2019 - 11:00 pm

Readers may have noticed that the news of Phillip Lee’s defection was fast-tracked onto our front page earlier this afternoon, but his dramatic move to the Liberal Democrat benches shouldn’t overshadow the good news story that was Jane Dodds’s arrival on our benches, especially given how many Liberal Democrat Voice readers lent a hand in Brecon and Radnorshire…

HS2 Should not be funded with a ‘blank cheque’

In response to reports that HS2 could be delayed for up to seven years, with an additional estimated cost of over £20bn, former Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:

It is shameful that the Conservative Government have attempted to bury the bad news of a £20 billion overspend and a seven-year overrun on High Speed 2. Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is being spent and deserve better than having it brushed under the carpet.

HS2 is a vital project that will help unlock the economic potential of the North of England, however it is not one that should have a blank cheque. Liberal Democrats will continue to demand that the Tories seize control of the project and bring costs down.

Jane Dodds honoured to take seat in Parliament

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MP has described it as ‘a great honour’ to be sworn in as the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire today.

Commenting, Jane Dodds said:

It is a great honour to be sworn in today as the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, particularly at such a critical time in British politics.

I would like to thank everyone in Brecon and Radnorshire who put their faith in me, and I will waste no time in standing up for them in Westminster.

Local people want better broadband, better cross-border healthcare and better local services, and I will campaign tirelessly for these improvements.

My Liberal Democrat colleagues and I will continue to fight to prevent a catastrophic ‘No Deal’ Brexit which would be damaging for rural communities right across Brecon and Radnorshire.

MPs defeat Boris Johnson in crucial vote to stop no-deal

Following the vote this evening, in which Liberal Democrats and MPs across the house voted by a majority of 27 to take control of the parliamentary order paper from tomorrow, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson said:

The attempt to shut down Parliament by Boris Johnson is authoritarian and anti-democratic. The fact that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom wants to silence the people and their representatives shows that Boris Johnson will pursue Brexit at any cost, even at the cost of our democracy.

That is why the Liberal Democrats, along with a majority of MPs in the House of Commons, have voted to take control of the order paper tomorrow.

We look forward to voting for cross-party legislation to stop Boris Johnson’s plans for a No Deal exit on October 31st in their tracks.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Allen 4th Sep - 12:08am
    "Our main message is that you can’t trust Labour to oppose Brexit." No! No! No! Of course we are the only major all-UK party which...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 3rd Sep - 11:58pm
    If Labour think it is good enough to get the Extension Bill passed, and once that has happened, to vote to allow Johnson to hold...
  • User AvatarChristian 3rd Sep - 11:05pm
    Ken Clarke and others may not be coming over to the Lib Dem side, but will they endorse the Tory party or the Lib Dem’s...
  • User AvatarMary Regnier-Wilson 3rd Sep - 10:34pm
    My issue is indeed with the amendment that Phillip Lee proposed, which not only suggested screening immigrants (which I could possibly support if the reason...
  • User AvatarMike Stamp 3rd Sep - 10:14pm
    I don’t think I agree with commentators that the Lib Dems should not be willing to welcome Dr Lee into a broader liberal coalition. But...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 3rd Sep - 10:05pm
    Government Ministers have said that they will obey the law, which might be passed tomorrow, Wednesday 4/3/19, these include Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Rees-Mogg.