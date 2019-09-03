Our new deputy leader is…

News: thrilled to be entrusted by parliamentary colleagues to be @LibDems Deputy Leader
Huge thanks to everyone for their support. Looking forward to working with my friend & leader @joswinson #LibDems are the united party leading the #StopBrexit fight https://t.co/bojQo6njJz
— Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) September 3, 2019
And look who’s chuffed to bits
So glad to have you by my side! 🧡 https://t.co/0ZZDiF0Qv8
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 3, 2019
A very good team indeed.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings