Jo Swinson: We will stop Boris Johnson’s no deal plans in their tracks

Jo Swinson’s reaction to the defeat of the government by 27 votes tonight:

The attempt to shut down Parliament by Boris Johnson is authoritarian and anti-democratic. The fact that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom wants to silence the people and their representatives shows that Boris Johnson will pursue Brexit at any cost, even at the cost of our democracy.

“That is why the Liberal Democrats, along with a majority of MPs in the House of Commons, have voted to take control of the order paper tomorrow.

“We look forward to voting for cross-party legislation to stop Boris Johnson’s plans for a No Deal exit on October 31st in their tracks