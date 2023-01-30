Mark Valladares

30 January 2023 – today’s press releases

By | Mon 30th January 2023 - 11:30 pm
  • Zahawi – Sunak must withdraw Conservative Whip
  • ONS winter survey: A damning verdict on the Government’s record

Zahawi – Sunak must withdraw Conservative Whip

The Liberal Democrats have written to Rishi Sunak calling on him to withdraw the Conservative whip from Nadhim Zahawi.

In a letter to Sunak sent today, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said that Zahawi has shown he is not fit to represent his constituents, and that if he refuses to resign as an MP then he should have the Conservative whip withdrawn.

It comes after Nadhim Zahawi refused to apologise for failing to come clean about his tax affairs and instead doubled down on an attack against the media.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

Nadhim Zahawi failed to pay the taxes he owed, refused to come clean, and then threatened campaigners and journalists with legal action simply for trying to uncover the truth.

It shows that Zahawi is simply not fit to represent his constituents in Parliament. If he refuses to stand down as an MP, Rishi Sunak surely has no choice but to withdraw the Conservative whip.

Sunak dragged his feet for weeks over this scandal. He must now act swiftly if he’s serious about restoring integrity to this sleaze-ridden Conservative government.

ONS winter survey: A damning verdict on the Government’s record

Responding to this morning’s ONS survey on the winter health and cost of living crises, Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

These figures reveal the true horror of this winter of discontent. This is a damning verdict on the Government’s record, from failing to tackle dangerous NHS waiting times to a complete failure on the cost of living crisis. The winter months have been a toxic cocktail of rising prices and rising hospital waiting times kicking in at the same time.

The NHS backlog is now strangling the economy by stopping people going to work. Britain is paying the price for Government inaction and woeful mismanagement of health services.

Health Ministers were warned time and time again that this winter would be disastrous if they did not act. Instead, they buried their heads in the sand and arrogantly dismissed warnings. They owe the country an apology.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Richard Bird
    @Mohammed Amin You wrote "The EU will want to be sure that the UK if admitted to membership is not going to start talking about leaving yet again, and therefo...
  • Richard Bird
    @Mohammed Amin You wrote in reply to my post "the EU regards the Switzerland arrangements as so problematical that they are never going to do that again". Wh...
  • Zachary Adam Barker
    "So yes, we need to arm Ukraine more, but we should council for peace once that peace is achievable without rewarding the 2022 invasion." That means getting ...
  • Zachary Adam Barker
    "3) Russia resorting to nuclear weapons to prevent a military defeat." Why didn't they do it last year when they couldn't take Kyiv? or when the Kherson cou...
  • Martin
    Mohammed Amin - ???? Can you really incur massive penalties from HMRC for legal tax avoidance? Are all those with investments in ISAs liable for penalties...