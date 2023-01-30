30 January 2023 – today’s press releases

- Zahawi – Sunak must withdraw Conservative Whip
- ONS winter survey: A damning verdict on the Government’s record
The Liberal Democrats have written to Rishi Sunak calling on him to withdraw the Conservative whip from Nadhim Zahawi.
In a letter to Sunak sent today, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said that Zahawi has shown he is not fit to represent his constituents, and that if he refuses to resign as an MP then he should have the Conservative whip withdrawn.
It comes after Nadhim Zahawi refused to apologise for failing to come clean about his tax affairs and instead doubled down on an attack against the media.
Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:
Nadhim Zahawi failed to pay the taxes he owed, refused to come clean, and then threatened campaigners and journalists with legal action simply for trying to uncover the truth.
It shows that Zahawi is simply not fit to represent his constituents in Parliament. If he refuses to stand down as an MP, Rishi Sunak surely has no choice but to withdraw the Conservative whip.
Sunak dragged his feet for weeks over this scandal. He must now act swiftly if he’s serious about restoring integrity to this sleaze-ridden Conservative government.
Responding to this morning’s ONS survey on the winter health and cost of living crises, Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:
These figures reveal the true horror of this winter of discontent. This is a damning verdict on the Government’s record, from failing to tackle dangerous NHS waiting times to a complete failure on the cost of living crisis. The winter months have been a toxic cocktail of rising prices and rising hospital waiting times kicking in at the same time.
The NHS backlog is now strangling the economy by stopping people going to work. Britain is paying the price for Government inaction and woeful mismanagement of health services.
Health Ministers were warned time and time again that this winter would be disastrous if they did not act. Instead, they buried their heads in the sand and arrogantly dismissed warnings. They owe the country an apology.