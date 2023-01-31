How much does your constituency regret Brexit?

New data based on a survey by Focaldata for UnHerd maps current opinions on leaving the EU by constituency. Published on the third anniversary of the UK leaving the EU, it shows that opinion has shifted since the Brexit referendum. The survey estimates that half of in England, Scotland and Wales think it was wrong to leave the EU (54%) while only a quarter Brexit was the right move (28%).

Regretting leaving the EU is not the same as wanting to rejoin. But there is a growing swell of people who wish to rejoin as I discussed here on LDV on Sunday.

This MRP analysis is potentially very important as it gives a guide to where it is beneficial for Liberal Democrats to campaign on a pro-EU ticket. Whether that is campaigning to rejoin or to forge closer relations with the EU is a matter for campaign strategy, national and local policy.

In every constituency except three, more people think that Brexit was a mistake than think it was right. The three dissenters are in east Lincolnshire, and only Boston has more people thinking Brexit was nothing they regret.

It will be no surprise that all seats with Lib Dem MPs think Brexit was wrong. Roughly two-thirds of the constituents represented by our MPs think Britain was wrong to leave the EU.

Check your constituency here. Check how your constituency voted in 2016 here.

In North Shropshire, where former MP Owen Paterson was anti-EU, and 59% voted to leave the EU, 46% agree that leaving the EU was wrong, compared to 37% who think it is right. In Tiverton and Honiton, 58% voted to leave the EU. Now 47% think that was wrong and 37% think it was right.

Boris Johnson is rumoured to be thinking of switching seats from Uxbridge to his former constituency of Henley in south Oxfordshire. The bad news for Johnson is that an estimated 57% of the constituency thinks it was wrong to leave the EU.

The tide is turning and the deceit of the Brexiteers is being exposed. Yet today, Rishi Sunak boasts “we’ve forged a path as an independent nation with confidence” after Brexit. Some business people think “Brexit been a complete disaster” and that it has “been a lose-lose situation for us and Europe… The reality of Brexit was, it was just was a bunch of complete and total lies.” The Telegraph reports that “Brexit is costing the UK’s economy £100bn a year” and the economy is four per cent smaller than it might have been as a result.

The public see the reality, even if Conservative politicians do not. A poll published by Ipsos on Monday found 45% thought Brexit was going worse than they expected:

NEW: 3 years after Britain left the EU, 45% of Britons think Brexit is going worse than they expected while only 9% think it is going better. https://t.co/U5nnaGsTNQ pic.twitter.com/bQrSLAJK7C — Ipsos UK (@IpsosUK) January 30, 2023

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.