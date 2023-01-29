What has Brexit done for us?

Next Tuesday will be the third birthday of the UK’s exit from the EU. I can see nothing to celebrate though we might expect champagne corks to pop in Jacob Rees Mogg Land.

With hindsight it was like a pantomime. Campaigns of lies, deceptions and bluster. An Olympic competition for the biggest lie.

The referendum on 23 June 2016 saw a high turnout of 72.2%, with 48.1% against and a winning 51.9% in favour, though Scotland voted against. The UK duly left the EU at 11pm Friday 31 January 2020.

In the fantasy land occupied by Boris Johnson (now raking in the cash), Jacob Rees Mogg (now of GB news) and some newspapers, everything since then has been glorious. But that is a political fiction.

People realise that. In a poll published by the i this weekend, 49% of those that expressed a view wanted to rejoin the EU and 51% were against. That’s the closest margin yet.

The tide is turning against the Brexiteers.

The BMG survey of 1,052 adults for i asked what impact rejoining the EU would have on:

The economy: 47% positive.

Trade with non-EU countries: 38% positive.

Trade with EU countries: 55% positive.

Standing in the world: 42% positive.

Cost of living: 40% positive.

UK influence: 41% positive.

Opinion was more divided on other issues:

Immigration levels: 26% positive; 31% no difference; 33% negative.

NHS and public services: 32% positive; 36% no difference; 23% negative.

Covid-19 response: 29% positive; 40% no difference; 22% negative.

Political situation in Northern Ireland: 36% positive; 32% no difference; 17% negative.

Laws and regulations for people and businesses: 38% positive; 22 no difference; 29% negative.

At the heart of David Cameron’s decision to hold a referendum was in part a panic against the rise of UKIP and a desire to appease the Eurosceptic wing of the Conservatives. He wanted to win a No vote and use that to lever concessions out of the increasingly federalist EU.

But he reckoned without Jacob Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson. The weekend before Brexit, Jacob Rees Mogg wrote in an excruciating article in the Sunday Mail:

“The moment of national renewal has come… We can embark on this new age with confidence and excitement. Over two millenniums since mighty Augustus quelled the unrest and strife in ancient Rome and brought in a new golden age, our auriferous Prime Minister is bringing in a new era of revitalisation to our nation.”

There is no evidence for that.

It is obvious that Brexit is causing many businesses problems.

Some of the problems are being blamed on EU bureaucracy. But our businesses were used to that and the costs had long been discounted. But administration has increased since leaving the EU but that is because we left the single market and we are no longer allowed to travel into continental Europe check free, commercially or as tourists.

The OECD predicts Britain will plummet to the bottom of the G7 league table for growth in the next two years. By the end of next year, the average British family will be less well off than the average Slovenian one. By the end of this decade, the average British family will have a lower standard of living than the average Polish one.

Brexit is also hitting our universities. The number of EU students enrolling in UK universities has halved post-Brexit.

Brexit is bad for the UK but Jacob Rees Mogg and the Brexiteers are determined to make it worse. All EU policies enshrined in UK law must be replaced or scrapped by the end of the year, at the latest 2026. The deadline is arbitrary, political and unneeded. The bonfire of EU regulations is a bonfire of protections.

In the Commons, Sarah Olney proposed a cross party amendment calling for the legislation to include a definitive list of legislation. Currently the bill lists just over 2,400 EU-derived laws but the true total could be closer to 4,000 pieces of legislation. The definitive list is important because all EU legislation incorporated into UK law expires at the end of 2023 (the date Jacob Rees Mogg is pushing for) or at the end of 2026 under a sunset clause in the bill. She said:

When we talk about retained EU law, we are talking about legislation that guarantees a host of rights, including workers’ rights such as holiday pay and maternity pay, data protection rights and legislation that determines our animal welfare and food quality standards. Yet we could see huge swathes of law revoked or reformed with no parliamentary scrutiny or consultation… This Bill is simply an undemocratic power grab by the Conservative Government.

Sarah Olney also expressed concerns about the environmental impact of the scrapping of more than 1,000 EU-derived rules:

Liberal Democrats are extremely concerned about the potential for environmental deregulation through this Bill, which the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has described as an “attack on nature”. The UK is already one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, and the Government cannot afford to relax regulation.

This theme was also made by the environmental umbrella charity Wildlife Link which said the cost of relaxing environmental legislation could amount to £83 billion over 30 years.

In my view it’s not time yet to make rejoining the EU a leading policy for the Liberal Democrats. Such a move could make us unelectable. However, we should champion a closer relationship with Europe. That might include rejoining the single market. After all, that was a Tory policy that they have now abandoned.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.