The Voice

ULEZ victory for Lib Dem Assembly Members

By | Sun 29th January 2023 - 4:00 pm

It’s just seven months till London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone expands across all boroughs, making millions more of the capital’s residents liable for charges. For a small vehicle like a car, the daily charge is £12.50.

This week, London’s Liberal Democrat Assembly members passed an amendment to the scheme which aims to help residents with the impact, including providing more buses:

Our amendment would:

  •  double the scrappage scheme with an additional £100 million and to allow Blue Badge holders to apply
  •  invest £25 million in bus services in Outer London, including demand-responsive buses such as Go Sutton Bus

You can see Caroline Pidgeon’s speech proposing it here:

3 Comments

  • Mel Borthwaite 29th Jan '23 - 6:21pm

    I drive a 2 litre diesel (mondeo) – just checked and surprised to discover that I do not have to pay the charge for my car.

  • Nonconformistradical 29th Jan '23 - 6:47pm

    If it’s modern it might be compliant. The problems are for people who can’t afford to replace their non-compliant but essential car/van with a compliant one.

  • Barry Lofty 29th Jan '23 - 7:23pm

    Nonconformistradical: You have hit the nail on head, it is always the least able who are hit the hardest!

