ULEZ victory for Lib Dem Assembly Members

It’s just seven months till London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone expands across all boroughs, making millions more of the capital’s residents liable for charges. For a small vehicle like a car, the daily charge is £12.50.
This week, London’s Liberal Democrat Assembly members passed an amendment to the scheme which aims to help residents with the impact, including providing more buses:
Our amendment would:
- double the scrappage scheme with an additional £100 million and to allow Blue Badge holders to apply
- invest £25 million in bus services in Outer London, including demand-responsive buses such as Go Sutton Bus
You can see Caroline Pidgeon’s speech proposing it here:
The Lib Dem amendment to the Mayor’s budget was passed unanimously today. #ULEZexpansion We need to support more Londoners to enable them to adjust to ULEZ and invest more in buses in Outer London. pic.twitter.com/YBpKzpHrV0
— Caroline Pidgeon 🔶 🇺🇦 (@CarolinePidgeon) January 26, 2023
I drive a 2 litre diesel (mondeo) – just checked and surprised to discover that I do not have to pay the charge for my car.
If it’s modern it might be compliant. The problems are for people who can’t afford to replace their non-compliant but essential car/van with a compliant one.
Nonconformistradical: You have hit the nail on head, it is always the least able who are hit the hardest!