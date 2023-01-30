Welcome to my day – 30 January 2023: tax still shouldn’t be taxing…

I spent a chunk of my weekend completing my 2021/22 Self Assessment tax return. Yes, I know, “left it a bit late, didn’t you, Mark?”. Luckily, my tax return isn’t terribly complicated once I’ve found the required bits of information online and elsewhere.

Nadhim Zahawi appears to have had a rather more complex task or, should I say, his tax advisors. That’s partly a problem of his own creation – offshore trust funds aren’t obligatory – and partly the increasingly complex web of tax law in this country.

There is little doubt that, the more complex the tax system is, the more need there is for professional tax advisors and the more scope there is for creative uncertainty. The more you try to create opportunities in an effort to encourage what the Government of the day believes is desirable behaviour, the more you invite terribly clever people to find ways of taking advantage of the unintended consequences of those changes. People tend, often, to reduce their personal tax burden if they can. Wealthier people can pay to find the more obscure means of doing so, and the British legal and accounting professions are very, very good at delivering the desired outcome.

There are, of course, ways in which Government can address this. More HMRC compliance staff is one, for whilst tax inspectors aren’t exactly what you’d want knocking at your door, the public quite like the idea of “crooks” being caught and punished. They don’t necessarily come cheap, but the theory is that they pay for themselves in additional tax yield quite quickly. As Danny Alexander put it in 2012;

We are putting in place additional investment to beef up the scrutiny which HMRC are able to put on the affairs of people worth more than £1m, the vast majority of whom pay their taxes completely properly, but a small minority of whom are trying to get away with not paying their fair share.

Alternatively, you can simplify the tax system to remove some of the tax incentives which have spawned over two decades of sometimes radical tax policy. You might cause significant job losses amongst the accounting and legal professions (and possibly within HMRC too) but, on the other hand, you would potentially reduce the cost of compliance.

We’ll probably never know the full story behind Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, albeit that I’m surprised as to how much was out there before Sir Laurie Magnus wrote his letter to Rishi Sunak yesterday. And there is nothing wrong, in itself, with investing your money overseas or using trusts to legally reduce your liability to tax. But, as a senior Government figure, it probably gives an impression that you don’t want to give, and leads to a bunch of other questions that you might be uncomfortable about answering.

The irony is that, in the end, it wasn’t his tax affairs that did for Nadhim Zahawi, it was his failure to declare the resultant interest and the attempts to crush the story with threats of legal action. Declarations of interest are a concept that is familiar at every tier of government, all the way down to micro-Parishes like mine in Creeting St Peter, and they matter. The public are entitled to know what might potentially influence my decisions, and that through transparency, I can be held to account if I fall below the required ethical and moral standards. It is perhaps the greatest indictment of Nadhim Zahawi that he either didn’t understand that responsibility, or simply didn’t care.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the Chair of a small Parish Council in Suffolk’s Gipping Valley.