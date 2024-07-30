30 July 2024 – today’s press releases

Cole-Hamilton: SNP must start fixing A&E before winter

Cole-Hamilton: SNP need to tackle alarming rise in deaths linked to synthetic opioids

Cole-Hamilton: SNP must start fixing A&E before winter

Responding to new figures showing only 63.7% of people attending A&E were seen within the 4 hour target in week ending 21st July, while 3,345 people waited over 8 hours and 1,448 waited over 12 hours, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

People across Scotland sent a very clear message to this SNP Government last month. The NHS is teetering on the brink and it’s time they got their act together. Normally in summer we would see an improving picture at A&E, but these waiting times are as long as some weeks in the winter. Unfortunately, under the SNP, staff are overwhelmed and thousands are waiting far too long to be seen. We need to see action from this SNP government to fix the A&E crisis before winter arrives. Scottish Liberal Democrats would overhaul the SNP’s failed NHS Recovery Plan, get you fast access to GPs and help people leave hospital on time through a new minimum wage for care workers that is £2 higher.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today warned that “without more action we will only see more tragedy” as new statistics revealed that drug-related hospital admissions, suspected drug deaths and deaths linked to synthetic opioids known as nitazenes are all worryingly high.

Figures published today show:

Between January and March 2024, there were 1,906 drug-related hospital admissions.

Between March and May 2024, there were 267 suspected drug deaths, with an average of 22 per week.

Between January and March 2024, Nitazenes were detected in 4% of deaths (25), up from 2% (12) in the previous quarter.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: