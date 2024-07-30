Mark Valladares

30 July 2024 – today’s press releases

By | Tue 30th July 2024 - 10:30 pm
  • Cole-Hamilton: SNP must start fixing A&E before winter
  • Cole-Hamilton: SNP need to tackle alarming rise in deaths linked to synthetic opioids

Cole-Hamilton: SNP must start fixing A&E before winter

Responding to new figures showing only 63.7% of people attending A&E were seen within the 4 hour target in week ending 21st July, while 3,345 people waited over 8 hours and 1,448 waited over 12 hours, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

People across Scotland sent a very clear message to this SNP Government last month. The NHS is teetering on the brink and it’s time they got their act together.

Normally in summer we would see an improving picture at A&E, but these waiting times are as long as some weeks in the winter. Unfortunately, under the SNP, staff are overwhelmed and thousands are waiting far too long to be seen.

We need to see action from this SNP government to fix the A&E crisis before winter arrives.

Scottish Liberal Democrats would overhaul the SNP’s failed NHS Recovery Plan, get you fast access to GPs and help people leave hospital on time through a new minimum wage for care workers that is £2 higher.

Cole-Hamilton: SNP need to tackle alarming rise in deaths linked to synthetic opioids

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today warned that “without more action we will only see more tragedy” as new statistics revealed that drug-related hospital admissions, suspected drug deaths and deaths linked to synthetic opioids known as nitazenes are all worryingly high.

Figures published today show:

  • Between January and March 2024, there were 1,906 drug-related hospital admissions.
  • Between March and May 2024, there were 267 suspected drug deaths, with an average of 22 per week.
  • Between January and March 2024, Nitazenes were detected in 4% of deaths (25), up from 2% (12) in the previous quarter.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

Progress on tackling Scotland’s drugs deaths rate, the highest in Europe, has been glacial. Today’s figures show that this crisis continues to end lives and blight communities.

I am especially concerned to see that deaths linked to nitazenes, a synthetic opioid 50 times strong than heroin, have doubled.

I have joined with campaigners in raising the alarm about the enormous harms these substances could cause if the government doesn’t get to grips with their increasing presence in Scotland.

The SNP has abjectly failed to address the drugs death crisis, and while this tragedy continues they have delivered real-terms cuts to drug-services.

Well-meaning words and promises just won’t cut it. Without more action we will only see more tragedy. The Government needs to protect and strengthen the drug and alcohol budget so that everyone can access care when they need it.

