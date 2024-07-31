Should LIb Dems rethink our new fiscal rules after our successful General Election campaign?

Following the announcement of the new (so-called) £22bn ‘Black Hole’ in the Government’s finances, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has announced over £3bn in departmental spending cuts, making the winter fuel allowance mean-tested, and scrapping the previous government’s social care reforms (which set a maximum of £86,000 on a person’s personal care costs) meant to be implemented eventually in October 2025.

During the General Election it was generally recognised that there would need to be cuts to the non-protected departmental budgets, which the Resolution Foundation said could be as much as £33bn and the IMF said could be about £30bn. During the General Election the Labour Party talked of less than £10bn in extra government spending.

In our Manifesto we suggested how £19bn more could be raised from increased and new taxes. These included buy-backs, increased taxes on social media firms and tech giants and reforming capital gains tax, as well as including one copied by the Labour Party, higher taxes on the energy giants (but raising £900 million less than ours).

There is a way forward, which our pre-Manifesto passed in the Autumn Conference of 2023 proposed. We stated that we would “safeguard the UK’s economic prosperity while making the investments our country needs. We will make sure that day-to-day spending does not exceed the amount of money raised in taxes over the medium term…”

However, in our Manifesto those words were replaced with, “Foster stability, certainty and confidence in managing the public finances responsibly to get the national debt falling as a share of the economy and ensure that day-to-day spending does not exceed the amount raised in taxes, while making the investments our country needs.”

Why make that change? It would leave us on the same horns of a dilemma as the new Chancellor has. You can’t simultaneously pledge to reduce the national debt AND pledge to make the investment the country needs, in one parliamentary term.

It is investment that is needed for the national growth in the economy that we all want to see – to have spare money to fund the NHS and social care, and help the standard of living increase for everyone, pensioners and those not in work as well as the workers.

Economists have already recognised this. One, quoted by columnist William Keegan in the Observer of July 21st, is the former chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane. Keegan writes,” Haldane takes a more refreshing view than Reeves on the so-called fiscal restraints. In an article in the Financial Times in May he said of the fiscal rules: ‘By constraining investment and stunting growth, these are self-defeating… they need to be replaced with rules that promote growth and seek to maximise national net worth, not minimise gross debt’”

Exactly so. It’s time, surely, for us to throw off our needless blanket of caution, and ask our Financial Spokesperson Sarah Olney and all our MPs to tell the new government, “Enough of cuts. We need growth through investment, and the national debt will reduce in its own good time when the country is again productive.”

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Cumberland Lib Dems.