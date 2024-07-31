Should LIb Dems rethink our new fiscal rules after our successful General Election campaign?

Following the announcement of the new (so-called) £22bn ‘Black Hole’ in the Government’s finances, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has announced over £3bn in departmental spending cuts, making the winter fuel allowance mean-tested, and scrapping the previous government’s social care reforms (which set a maximum of £86,000 on a person’s personal care costs) meant to be implemented eventually in October 2025.
During the General Election it was generally recognised that there would need to be cuts to the non-protected departmental budgets, which the Resolution Foundation said could be as much as £33bn and the IMF said could be about £30bn. During the General Election the Labour Party talked of less than £10bn in extra government spending.
In our Manifesto we suggested how £19bn more could be raised from increased and new taxes. These included buy-backs, increased taxes on social media firms and tech giants and reforming capital gains tax, as well as including one copied by the Labour Party, higher taxes on the energy giants (but raising £900 million less than ours).
There is a way forward, which our pre-Manifesto passed in the Autumn Conference of 2023 proposed. We stated that we would “safeguard the UK’s economic prosperity while making the investments our country needs. We will make sure that day-to-day spending does not exceed the amount of money raised in taxes over the medium term…”
However, in our Manifesto those words were replaced with, “Foster stability, certainty and confidence in managing the public finances responsibly to get the national debt falling as a share of the economy and ensure that day-to-day spending does not exceed the amount raised in taxes, while making the investments our country needs.”
Why make that change? It would leave us on the same horns of a dilemma as the new Chancellor has. You can’t simultaneously pledge to reduce the national debt AND pledge to make the investment the country needs, in one parliamentary term.
It is investment that is needed for the national growth in the economy that we all want to see – to have spare money to fund the NHS and social care, and help the standard of living increase for everyone, pensioners and those not in work as well as the workers.
Economists have already recognised this. One, quoted by columnist William Keegan in the Observer of July 21st, is the former chief economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane. Keegan writes,” Haldane takes a more refreshing view than Reeves on the so-called fiscal restraints. In an article in the Financial Times in May he said of the fiscal rules: ‘By constraining investment and stunting growth, these are self-defeating… they need to be replaced with rules that promote growth and seek to maximise national net worth, not minimise gross debt’”
Exactly so. It’s time, surely, for us to throw off our needless blanket of caution, and ask our Financial Spokesperson Sarah Olney and all our MPs to tell the new government, “Enough of cuts. We need growth through investment, and the national debt will reduce in its own good time when the country is again productive.”
* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Cumberland Lib Dems.
A good fiscal rule would be to avoid using silly terms like “black hole” ! The UK deficit and debt is nothing remarkable either by historical or international norms.
The nearest real black hole is 1600 light years away! They aren’t anything to worry about at all! There’s no such thing as a black hole in the Economy.
The economy is much more about resources than it is money. Money is a creation of government. If it isn’t in debt it means it hasn’t created anything. Even Japan has a National Debt which is twice the size of ours. Rachel Reeves knows this so why doesn’t she say so?
The question that Rachel Reeves should be asking is if there are sufficient resources in the economy to complete these projects. If there aren’t there could be an inflation problem. Then, cuts and tax rises could be in order.
But if there are…….
“Enough of cuts. We need growth through investment, and the national debt will reduce in its own good time when the country is again productive.”
Maybe it will and maybe it won’t. The National Debt is a measure of how much everyone else wants to save rather than how much the Government wants to borrow. It’s probably a good thing if they do want to save more because that means there is confidence in the UK economy as a whole.
The aversion to the the ND leads to some fairly bad policy choices. Like getting ripped off with PFI schemes.
We do indeed need to look again at the fiscal rules. We need to recognise that as a currency issuer the government can raise the money it needs with the very important proviso that it must control inflation. The ND is money the government owes the Bank of England (ie itself). The ND has been used as a talisman to stop governments spending what is necessary by pretending it’s a debt for future generations. The ND has existed ever since governments needed to borrow to fund expenditure, many hundreds of years and it has never been fully repaid, just risen and fallen in bad and good times
Time to change the tune and find the money for the public services we all need and want.
Fiscal rules are constraints on growth. After WW2 the country spent on the things we needed/wanted The NHS house building etc. Debt was there through our war purchases. It did not stop the country investing in rebuilding, moving towards the future. National Debt did not stop us moving forward into a positive future.
Today can be the same. The trap that the Conservatives installed on Labour re Fiscal controls should be ignored and money etc used to develop the country. The debt will still be there but can be controlled.The country must move forward.
I recommend Richard Murphy’s analysis of the National Debt, see for instance his evidence to the recent Lords’ Inquiry:
https://committees.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/128206/pdf/
One key point he makes is that 700bn of the 2300bn National Debt is actually owed by the government to itself, so it is in reality well below the much-quoted `100% of GDP’ that is claimed.
He also has excellent ideas on how to tax wealth – see https://taxingwealth.uk/
[And also much interesting anaylsis of other day-to-day economic news on https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/ ]
PS Correction: the official National Debt is currently about 2700bn not 2300.
Thank you for your several early useful comments. I was pleased with Nigel Hunter’s reminder that the country invested a great deal after WW2 without being stopped by National Debt considerations! Sorry no time to respond to everyone yet (this piece was sent very early for yesterday’s edition, but got mislaid in the system), but we will follow up as soon as we can, and hope our leaders will also be noting this discussion.