30 June 2022 – the overnight press release

30 June 2022

Government neglect shown as quarter of GP posts could be vacant in ten years

Responding to analysis published today by the Health Foundation that says a quarter of GP posts could be vacant in a decade, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson, Daisy Cooper MP, said:

The Conservatives have been running our NHS and our health services into the ground for years. They have taken our health service for granted and that needs to change.

People are struggling to get appointments and GPs are under more pressure than ever, no one wins from this Conservative Government’s neglect.

GP surgeries are at breaking point and the Conservative failure to recruit 6,000 more GPs by 2024 is having catastrophic consequences – now we’re hearing the crisis is only getting worse.

  • Steve Trevethan 30th Jun '22 - 9:01am

    Might Daisy Cooper be mistaken about H M G taking our N H S for granted?
    Might the Conservatives, and their back seat drivers, be following the Neoconservative technique of deliberately wrecking an essential public service so that people go private ready for the next move which is for the hyper wealthy to buy up those services and price gouge/extort huge profits?
    Might chronic “neglect” be a nasty submerged policy?

