30 September 2019 – the overnight press release

It’s been very quiet over the past few days, but I tend to put that down to the convention not to distract from other political conferences. However, our Press team are still working away…
Lib Dems: ‘School Cuts’ data shows funding still an emergency
Responding to the relaunch of the National Education Union’s ‘School Cuts’ website, which reveals that more than 15,000 schools will have less money per pupil in real terms in 2020 than they did in 2015, Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Layla Moran said:
The Conservatives continue to fail our children. This data removes the wool that Boris Johnson tried to throw over our eyes – that he is making parents and teachers wait for the money their schools desperately need.
Whilst he peddles catchy soundbites, teachers are still faced with impossible decisions on which support staff to cut or which basic supplies not to buy.
The money in the Spending Round won’t reach all schools until next September. Even then, it will probably take until around 2022 for the cuts since 2015 to be reversed. That’s seven years wasted – the length of time a child is at primary school.
Liberal Democrats demand better for our children’s futures. We need an emergency cash injection this year to reverse school cuts, so that teachers have the resources they need to help their pupils succeed in life.