Mark Valladares

Party President, internal elections update

By | Mon 30th September 2019 - 8:24 am

Today is the deadline for nominations for the Party Presidential contest, for the various Federal committees and for the ALDE Party Council delegation so, if you haven’t got your forms and artwork in, time is running out (the deadline is 5 p.m., just to save you looking it up).

As far as we know, there remain six candidates for the Party Presidency, and you can click on each name to see their initial statement.

And, for a view on what the Party Presidency entails, here are my thoughts from February

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMack 30th Sep - 9:03am
    The so called “Interim Government” that is proposed would be an outrageous subversion of democracy. It would be a government that none of the electorate...
  • User AvatarChris Bowers 30th Sep - 8:57am
    Thank you to everyone who responded to my post. This has been a more rewarding experience than many of my past posts, because most respondents...
  • User Avatarmatt 30th Sep - 8:56am
    @frankie I think it is you who is economically illiterate. Where did I say that we would not trade at all if they go into...
  • User Avatarfrankie 30th Sep - 8:49am
    Matt, If the Eurozone goes into recession we do less trade with it and we suffer, your solution is do no trade at all because...
  • User Avatarexpats 30th Sep - 8:31am
    Glenn 30th Sep '19 - 7:43am....................... The EU is essentially a stalled/failed political unification project committed to the idea of an “ever closer union” that...
  • User AvatarJo Hayes 30th Sep - 8:23am
    Congratulations, John. As others steer the country towards Brexit, who better to be representing Reigate in Parliament than you with your cool head and renowned...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall
Tue 15th Oct 2019
19:00
Grantham LibDem Pint