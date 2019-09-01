31 August – 1 September 2019 – the weekend’s press releases

Good morning, readers, and welcome to the start of another week here at Liberal Democrat Voice! Some of you may have been wondering where this feature got to over August, and the simple answer is that I’ve been away visiting family and looking at glaciers (but not at the same time). And now I’m back…

Stop chasing unicorn Brexit deal

Responding to Michel Barnier rejecting Boris Johnson’s demands for the Irish backstop to be scrapped, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said;

Boris Johnson’s Brexit chaos is a national embarrassment. With just 60 days to go until we crash out of the EU, we do not have the luxury to wait as the Tories chase their unicorn Brexit deal. People deserve better than all this uncertainty, not least the very real threat of medicine and food shortages. Parliament must urgently reassert itself, stop Boris Johnson shutting down our democracy and end the threat of a no-deal. Ultimately, there is no deal better than the deal we have as members of the EU. That’s why Liberal Democrats continue to fight to give the people the opportunity to stop Brexit with a people’s vote.

Gove has sold his soul to the devil

Responding to Michael Gove’s refusal to rule out ignoring any law passed by Parliament to stop a no-deal, Liberal Democrat Shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said: