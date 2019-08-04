3-4 August 2019 – the weekend’s press releases

Police should reduce fear, not create terror

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey has criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel as “out of touch” for her comments about the police making people “literally feel terror”.

Responding to Priti Patel’s interview with the Daily Mail, Ed Davey said:

The Liberal Democrats want many more police so they can catch criminals, prevent crime in the first place and work in our communities to help people feel safer – and it’s a shame Priti Patel didn’t back our campaign for more police these last four years. Yet Priti Patel’s notion that making people terrified of the police will cut crime shows just how out of touch she is with what’s leading some young people into crime in the first place. So often young people say they carry knives because they are afraid of other young people in gangs. We need more police so these young people can feel less afraid as they now trust the police to be there, not because the police add to their fears.

PM’s NHS pledge not worth the paper it’s written on

Responding to the Prime Minister’s annoucement of NHS funding, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Judith Jolly said:

When a no-deal Brexit hits government finances by an eye watering £90bn, Boris Johnson’s pledge will not be worth the paper it’s written on. The Conservatives have under-funded social care to the point of crisis, they have failed to address a critical staffing shortage while children’s mental health services are almost non-existent. The NHS is too important to people’s lives to be neglected. The Liberal Democrats are committed to transformational front line funding by stopping Brexit and investing a penny on income tax into the NHS.

Corbyn must recognise any Brexit will be disastrous or step down

Responding to Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth claiming on Ridge on Sunday that his party will “work to stop” a no deal Brexit, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: