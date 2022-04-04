4 April 2022 – today’s press releases

Conservative MPs must rediscover their moral compass and get rid of the PM

Conversion Therapy: Chaotic u-turns shredding UK’s reputation

Channel 4 privatisation is “trashing a uniquely British legacy”

Responding to government minister Simon Hart’s comments this morning that “the world has moved on” from partygate, Liberal Democrat Christine Jardine MP said:

These comments are an insult to every family that suffered in lockdown while Downing Street partied. Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have got something else coming if they think the public has moved on from this shameful scandal. Boris Johnson broke the rules he asked us all to obey then repeatedly lied about it. Conservative MPs must rediscover their moral compass and get rid of him.

Responding to reports that over 80 LGBT and HIV organisations have pulled out of the government’s planned international LGBT conference due to their u-turn on banning trans conversion therapy, Liberal Democrat Equalities Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP said:

The UK should be leading the world on LGBT+ equality, but Number 10’s chaotic U-turns are shredding our country’s reputation. The global LGBT+ conference in London this summer should be a huge opportunity to tackle discrimination and inequality around the world. It is far too important for the Government to squander like this. By breaking their promise to ban conversion therapy completely, the Conservatives are letting down the whole LGBT+ community. They need to ban conversion therapy in full – as they pledged to.

Responding to the news that the government is pressing ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4, Liberal Democrat Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Spokesperson Jamie Stone said: